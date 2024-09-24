Tim Tawa Named Texas League Postseason All-Star

September 24, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

AMARILLO, Texas - Today, Minor League Baseball announced League Awards and All-Star Teams for each of the three leagues in Double-A. Sod Poodles INF/OF Tim Tawa was named a Texas League All-Star as a utility player. He was the only Amarillo player to be voted an All-Star by league managers.

Tawa played in 105 games with Amarillo and slashed .270/.340/.487/.827 with 21 home runs, 22 doubles, and 64 RBI. At the time of his departure to Triple-A Reno, Tawa led the Texas League in home runs. During his 105 games played with Amarillo from April 10 to August 20, Tawa also led the Texas League in RBI, XBH (45), and total bases (200). He was second in hits (111), fourth in runs scored (62) and SLG (.487), and fifth in OPS (.827).

The former 11th-round pick by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2021 Draft made starts at every position except catcher for the Sod Poodles in 2024. He made 16 starts in the outfield and 80 across the infield where he mainly played second base. After his promotion to Triple-A

Reno, Tawa was named the Pacific Coast League Player of the Week on August 25th.

Fellow Sod Poodles Spencer Giesting and Andrew Pintar were named High-A All-Stars for the time with Hillsboro before coming to Amarillo.

