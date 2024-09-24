Cody Freeman and Alejandro Osuna Named Texas League All-Stars

FRISCO, Texas - On Tuesday, Minor League Baseball announced the Texas League Awards and All-Star teams and two RoughRiders players garnered honors. Third baseman Cody Freeman and outfielder Alejandro Osuna each earned All-Star designations at their respective positions.

Freeman, who was also named 2024 Rangers Minor League Defender of the Year, spent 123 games with the Riders. Over that span he slashed .264/.320/.432/.752, leading Frisco in games played, doubles (33), total bases (203) and extra-base hits (44). Freeman also led the Texas League in doubles and extra base hits while finishing third in total bases and sixth in hits (124). He also launched a career-high 14 homers and set a new career mark in hits.

The Riders third baseman was also one of the best defensive infielders in the minors, committing just four total errors with a .986 fielding percentage on the season. Among players in all of Minor League Baseball that played over 100 games at third, shortstop or second, Freeman had the fewest errors at a single position.

Osuna joined the RoughRiders from High-A Hickory on June 28th and became an impactful bat immediately. The left-handed hitting outfielder recorded nine extra-base hits in his first eight games in Frisco. Over his 57 games with the Riders, he hit .306/.379/.523/.902 with 32 RBIs, 46 runs and seven stolen bases.

During the timeframe that he was at the Double-A level, he finished first in the Texas League in doubles (18) and hits (72) while finishing fourth in batting average and third in OPS. Osuna's 2024 campaign propelled him to the No.16 spot in the Rangers top prospects list according to MLB.com and earned him Texas Rangers Minor League Player of the Year honors.

Texas League All-Star Team:

1B: Brennan Milone (Midland)

2B: Cooper Bowman (Midland)

SS: Alex Freeland (Tulsa)

Cody Freeman (Frisco)

C: Jimmy Crooks (Springfield)

OF: Carson McCusker (Wichita)

Alejandro Osuna (Frisco)

OF: Colby Thomas (Midland)

DH: Dalton Rushing (Tulsa)

UTIL: Tim Tawa (Amarillo)

SP: Tink Hence (Springfield)

SP: Andrew Morris (Wichita)

SP: Zebby Matthews (Wichita)

SP: Quinn Mathews (Springfield)

RP: Matt Svanson (Springfield)

RP: Troy Taylor (Arkansas)

Manager: Jose Leger (Springfield)

MVP: Jimmy Crooks (Springfield)

Pitcher of the Year: Tink Hence (Springfield)

Top MLB Prospect: Dalton Rushing (Tulsa)

