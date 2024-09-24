Rushing and Freeland Honored as Texas League All-Stars

September 24, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







Dalton Rushing and Alex Freeland both spent part of the 2024 season in a Tulsa Drillers uniform, and the duo made a big impact before being transferred to Triple A by the Los Angeles Dodgers on August 6. Today, they were both recognized for their performances with the Drillers by being named to the Texas League All-Star Team.

In addition, Rushing was named the Top MLB Prospect from the TL.

Rushing was featured on the Drillers Opening Day roster and appeared in 77 games with the club before his promotion to Triple A. At the time of his departure, he had a .270 batting average and led the Texas League in RBI (59), slugging (.512) and OPS (.890). He was also top five in home runs (17), OBP (.378) and extra-base hits (33).

Two of Rushing's biggest games came in his final week with Tulsa. On August 1, he gave the Drillers a 10-8 win when he delivered a three-run, walk-off home run. Three days later, he hit two home runs in what turned out to be his final game in a Tulsa uniform. Rushing was also one of two Tulsa players named Player of the Week and he becomes the first Drillers player to be named Top MLB Prospect for the Texas League since the award was introduced in 2021.

Freeland joined the Drillers on May 7 from the Great Lake Loons after Austin Gauthier was moved to Triple A. He played in 74 games with the Drillers and primarily batted in the leadoff spot. He was top ten in the TL in multiple offensive categories at the time of his promotion, including OBP (.370), OPS (.792), runs scored (59) and stolen bases (24).

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.