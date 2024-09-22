Arkansas Drops Game 1 of Title Series to Midland

Midland, TX - The Midland RockHounds rallied past the Arkansas Travelers for a 10-8 victory in game one of the Texas League Championship Series. The Travs scored five times in the first two innings building a four-run lead but the RockHound offense would not be denied. Midland scored in seven of the eight innings they came to bat taking the lead in the sixth. After the early offensive outburst, Arkansas did not score again until the ninth inning but could not get the tying run to the plate. The RockHounds outhit the Travs by three but were also buoyed by nine walks and a hit batter from the Arkansas pitching staff which saw eight different players take the hill.

Moments That Mattered

* Blake Rambusch singled home two runs in the second inning and later scored on a sacrifice fly as the Travs went up by four and knocked out Midland's starting pitcher.

* Midland loaded the bases to open the bottom of the fifth inning before tying the game on a sacrifice fly from Jack Winkler.

* Three walks loaded the bases in a tie game in the sixth inning and the RockHounds took advantage. Will Simpson singled to put them in front and another run scored on a ground out.

Notable Travs Performances

* SS Cole Young: 2-3, HBP, SF, 2 runs, 2 RBI

* CF Jared Oliva: 2-5, 2 runs, 2B, HR, 3 RBI

News and Notes

* Arkansas and Midland are meeting in the postseason for the second time. The first was in 2005 when the RockHounds won the championship series three games to one.

* Harry Ford has hit in all four postseason games.

Up Next

The best-of-three Championship Series continues on Tuesday night at Dickey-Stephens Park with a must win game for the Travelers. LHP Brandyn Garcia (0-0, 2.70) is scheduled to pitch for Arkansas against a yet to be announced starter for Midland. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

