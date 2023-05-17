Missions Homer Three Times in Wednesday Night Victory

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series with the Midland RockHounds on Wednesday night. The Missions offense jumped out to a 5-1 lead on the strength of three home runs. After surrendering the lead, San Antonio captured the lead in the top of the eighth on a Brantley Bell sacrifice fly. The Missions held on for a 6-5 victory and now sit one game back of Midland for the division lead.

Jake Walkinshaw was the starting pitcher for the RockHounds. With the wind blowing out to right field, Ripken Reyes took advantage of that and hit a leadoff home run. After retiring the next two batters, Daniel Johnson launched a fly ball over the right field wall for a solo homer. The Missions gained an early 2-0 lead.

The Missions added to their lead with two runs in the top of the second inning. With two outs in the frame, Luis Aviles Jr. and Ripken Reyes drew back-to-back walks. Tirso Ornelas drove in both runners with a double off the left field wall. San Antonio held a 4-0 lead.

Efrain Contreras was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The right-hander made it through the first two innings without a run until entering the third inning. Lazaro Armenteros started off the frame with a solo home run. His third long ball of the season made it a 4-1 ballgame.

San Antonio used the long ball in the top of the fourth inning to improve their lead. Facing David Leal, Jorge Ona went yard over the left field wall. His first homer of the season made it a 5-1 Missions lead.

Midland continued their comeback attempt in the bottom of the fourth inning by plating three runs on three hits. Darell Hernaiz started the frame with a double. Greg Deichmann drove in Hernaiz with a single to right field. JJ Schwarz jumped on the first pitch for a two-run home run. His second long ball of the season made it a 5-4 ballgame.

The Missions pitched out of a bases loaded jam to keep the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning. Contreras issued three walks during the inning and was replaced by Lake Bachar who inherited the bases loaded with two outs. Facing Jeremy Eierman, Bachar struck him out to end the inning.

The RockHounds completed the comeback and tied the game in the bottom of the sixth inning. Armenteros drew a leadoff walk and advanced to third on a single from Michael Guldberg. Cooper Bowman grounded into a fielder's choice and Armenteros came in to score the tying run.

The Missions relievers pitched out of a jam in the bottom of the seventh inning to keep the game tied. Jason Blanchard began the inning on the mound and allowed a double and a base hit. After striking out the next batter, Alek Jacob took over on the mound. The right-hander struck out the next two batters to end the scoring threat.

San Antonio regained the lead in the top of the eighth inning. Facing Jorge Juan, Michael De La Cruz drew a walk and Ray-Patrick Didder replaced him at first base. After stealing second base, Ona struck out looking for the first out. Juan was replaced on the mound by Durbin Feltman. The right-hander unloaded a wild pitch and Didder moved to third base. He came in to score on a sacrifice fly from Brantley Bell. The Missions took a 6-5 lead.

Nick Hernandez took the mound in the bottom of the ninth for a save attempt. The right-hander retired all three batters he faced to secure the victory.

Post-Game Notes

* Final Score: 6-5

* With the win, San Antonio improves to 18-17 on the season

* 2nd time this season Missions hit three home runs in a game

* Jackson Wolf (#16 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch May 20th

* Alek Jacob (#26 Padres prospect): W, 1.2 IP, 4 K

* Tirso Ornelas (#28 Padres prospect): 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 BB

* Efrain Contreras (Missions Starter): ND, 4.2 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 4 BB, 5 K, 2 HR

* Lawrence Butler (#8 Athletics prospect): 1-4, 2B, BB, K

* Jake Walkinshaw (RockHounds Starter): ND, 3.0 IP, 3 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 2 HR

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Midland RockHounds on Thursday, May 18th. Right-hander Nolan Watson (1-2, 1.59) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Jack Cushing (1-0, 5.28) is scheduled to pitch for the RockHounds. First pitch is slated for 7:00 p.m. from Momentum Bank Ballpark.

