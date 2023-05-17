Leiter Shines in Frisco Win

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders posted an eight-run fifth inning and Jack Leiter set a career high with 10 strikeouts in Wednesday's 10-4 win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles at Riders Field.

Leiter (2-2) carried a shutout into the sixth inning before allowing a pair of singles and a home run. The RoughRiders (15-19) have won the first two games of the series against Amarillo (15-20).

Leiter allowed just four hits and three runs in six innings. He has now struck out 54 batters in 37 innings this season.

Nick Tanielu started the scoring for the second day in a row with a solo leadoff home run in the fifth. He capped off the same inning with a two-run blast as Frisco totaled eight runs on seven hits.

Tanielu's second homer of the inning scored Dustin Harris, who had an RBI double moments earlier. Evan Carter tripled for two RBIs during the fifth inning as well.

Trevor Hauver got Frisco to double digits with an RBI single in the eighth inning. Frisco went 6-for-10 with runners in scoring position on Wednesday.

Alex Speas and Antoine Kelly chipped in scoreless innings coming out of the Frisco bullpen, which has allowed just one run through the first two games of the series.

The third game of the six-game series between Frisco and Amarillo is at 6:35 p.m. on Thursday, May 18th at Riders Field. RHP Ryan Garcia (0-3, 9.64 ERA) takes the hill for the RoughRiders. The Sod Poodles have not announced their starting pitcher.

