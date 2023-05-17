Home Stand to Feature Memorial Day Weekend Fireworks Extravaganzas

The Tulsa Drillers are back at ONEOK Field for a six-game home stand that is guaranteed to be explosive! The Drillers will host the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals) for six games that will run May 23-28. The final three games of the series be headlined by our Memorial Day Weekend Fireworks Extravaganzas with huge Fireworks Shows following each game.

The first five games of the series, May 23-27, will all begin at 7:05 p.m. with the series finale on Sunday, May 28 starting an hour earlier at 6:05 p.m.

It will be the first meeting of the season between the Drillers and the Naturals. Last year, Northwest Arkansas claimed the season series between the two teams, winning 13 of the 24 meetings, marking the first time since 2017 that the Drillers lost the season series with the Naturals.

The promotion schedule for the series will feature Cox T-Town Tuesday for the opener on Tuesday, May 23 with fans able to purchase tickets for as little as $3 each in the Ferguson Kia Lawns or the Budweiser Terrace and tickets within the seating bowl for just $9.18 each. New additions for Tuesdays this season are $3 brats, popcorn and souvenir sodas!

Wednesday, May 24 will mark the return of Bark in the Park and $3 White Claws night with fans able to bring their dogs to the game.

Thursday, May 25 will be $2 Thursday and the reschedule of Star Wars Night. Fans, ages 21 and over, can enjoy $2 Buds and Bud Lights and all fans can get $2 sodas and hot dogs. The first 1,000 fans will receive Drillers May the Fourth T-Shirts.

The final three games will mark the beginning of summer with our Memorial Day Weekend Fireworks Extravaganzas that will run for three straight days from Friday, May 26 through Sunday, May 28. Make plans to be in attendance for one or all three of these great games and events!

Following the series with the Naturals, ONEOK Field will host the world famous Savannah Bananas on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29. The game, which is already sold out, will begin at 7:05 p.m.

A complete list of promotions with descriptions for the six-games against the Naturals is below.

Individual tickets for all games in the series are on sale now at TulsaDrillers.com or in person at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office (201 N. Elgin Avenue).

TULSA DRILLERS SCHEDULE & PROMOTIONS

May 23-28 vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals

Tuesday, May 23 First Pitch at 7:05 PM / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

COX T-TOWN TUESDAY

T-Town Tuesday is the most affordable night at ONEOK Field as fans can purchase Ferguson Kia Lawn and Budweiser Terrace tickets for just $3 each, while every ticket in the seating bowl is discounted to $9.18 each. In addition, new for Tuesday's this season are $3 brats, popcorn and souvenirs sodas! This Tuesday, we will also highlight the three-day cycling festival Tulsa Tough! Cox T-Town Tuesday is made possible by TulsaRecycles.com, 106.1 The Twister and 92.1 The Beat.

GOODWILL TUESDAY

Every Tuesday this season, stop by the Goodwill Industries of Tulsa booth to pick up a reusable bag. Fans who fill their bags with items and donate them at select Tulsa area Goodwill donation centers on specified dates, will receive free, flex ticket vouchers for future 2023 Drillers games (while supplies last).

HAPPY HALF HOUR

Every game this season, fans 21 and over can enjoy a Happy Half Hour from 6:00-6:30 p.m. with $4 16 oz. domestic beers at the main concession stands and $6 High Noons at all stadium bars!

Wednesday, May 24 First Pitch at 7:05 p.m. / Gates Open 6:00 p.m.

BARK IN THE PARK AND $3 WHITE CLAWS

Bark in the Park returns for the first time in 2023 presented by City of Tulsa: Save Our Streams, City Vet Hospital, 94.1 KXOJ and 100.9 KTSO. Fans are invited to bring their dogs to the game and enjoy the action from the Ferguson Kia Lawns or the Budweiser Terrace. Dogs do not need tickets but they must have a record of up-to-date rabies vaccinations. Fans with dog companions must enter the stadium through the Union Home Mortgage First Base Gate or the Oil Derrick Gate. Fans, ages 21 and over, can also enjoy discounted $3 White Claws that will be sold on the concourse behind home plate.

PRE-GAME DOG PARADE

Also debuting for the 2023 season is the return of the pre-game dog parade presented by Pet Supplies Plus! Before the game, fans can walk a lap around the field with their furry friends, and every dog who participates, will receive a free flying disk.

Thursday, May 25 First Pitch at 7:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

MY41 $2 THURSDAY / STAR WARS NIGHT

Star Wars Night at ONEOK Field is here! After being rescheduled due to a rainout, fans can finally enjoy all the Star Wars Night festivities. To begin the night, fans age 21 and over, can enjoy $2 Bud and Bud Lights from serving stations located behind home plate, in the right field concourse and at The Backyard on the 3rd base concourse. In addition, $2 sodas and hot dogs will be served at any of the main and outfield concession stands.

There will be Star Wars trivia for fans ages 21 and over in The Backyard, as well as Star Wars movie clips and character appearances during the game. The Drillers will also be wearing special Star Wars-themed jerseys! It is all made possible by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma, My41 and 97.5 KMOD.

T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY

The first 1,000 fans to enter the Union Home Mortgage, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood Gates will receive a Drillers May the Fourth T-Shirt courtesy of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma. This giveaway will be available in adult medium, XL, XXL & XXXL and youth large sizes.

STAR WARS JERSEY AUCTION

Fans will have the chance to go home with one of the player's Star Wars jerseys by participating in our silent auction during the game. The auction will be located in front of the Team Store and will begin when the gates open and will close on the first pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning. Proceeds from the auction will benefit Hearts for Hearing.

Friday, May 26 First Pitch at 7:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

FOX23 FRIDAY NIGHT MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND FIREWORKS EXTRAVAGANZA

It's Friday so it is time to celebrate with the first of three consecutive Fireworks shows with our Memorial Day Weekend Fireworks Extravaganzas, presented by the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, FOX23 and K95.5.

Saturday, May 27 First Pitch at 7:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

NEWSCHANNEL 8 GRAND SLAM SATURDAY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND FIREWORKS EXTRAVAGANZA

It is the second of three straight nights of Fireworks to celebrate Memorial Day! It's all made possible by Tulsa World Media Company, NewsChannel 8 and 103.3 The Eagle.

Sunday, May 28 First Pitch at 6:05 PM / Gates Open at 5:00 p.m.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND FIREWORKS EXTRAVAGANZA

A great home stand will wrap up with the biggest Fireworks display of the weekend on the final night of our Memorial Day Weekend Fireworks Extravaganzas presented by NewsChannel 8 and Mix96.5.

COORS LIGHT COLD ZONE

For just $34 per person, fans can enjoy an all-you-can-eat Classic Ballpark buffet featuring grilled hamburgers, hot dogs and brats while watching the game from the Coors Light Refinery Deck. There will also be a private cash bar for your convenience as you enjoy the game from one of the best views at ONEOK Field. Tickets are limited.

