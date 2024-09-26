Travelers Walk off Midland to Win 2024 Texas League Championship

North Little Rock, AR - Alberto Rodriguez hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning making the Arkansas Travelers the Texas League Champions for 2024 with a 5-4 win over the Midland RockHounds in front of a raucous crowd of 5,661 at Dickey-Stephens Park. The Travelers won the TL title for the seventh time in history and first time since 2008. The heroics by Rodriguez were only necessary because Midland erased a three-run Arkansas advantage in the eighth inning. A three-run third inning staked the Travs to an early lead and they never trailed in the game. Ben Williamson paced the offense with three hits including a double and three runs batted in. Starter Logan Evans was dominant, firing six innings allowing just a run while scattering five hits and two walks with a career-high tying nine strikeouts.

Moments That Mattered

Arkansas loaded the bases with none out in the third but still had the bases loaded with two out when Williamson delivered a two-run, two strike, two out single. Rodriguez followed with another RBI hit.

Midland's tying rally in the eighth saw all the runs score with two out after a Travs error brought in the first run and prolonged the rally. A bases loaded walk forced in the tying run before a lineout ended the inning.

Cole Young doubled leading off the ninth before coming around to score the winning run.

Notable Travs Performances

SS Cole Young: 2-3, 2 BB, 2 runs, 2B

3B Ben Williamson: 3-4, 2B, 3 RBI

RF Alberto Rodriguez: 2-5, 2 RBI

RHP Logan Evans: 6 IP, 5 H, R, 2 BB, 9 K

News and Notes

Arkansas had lost in the TLCS three times since their last title.

The Travs won their final nine series of the season combined between regular season and postseason.

Up Next

The 2025 season opens on Friday April 4 at Midland with the home opener on Tuesday April 8 vs. Tulsa.

