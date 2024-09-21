TL Championship Series Game 1 Changed to 1 PM Start in Midland
September 21, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Arkansas Travelers News Release
Due to the threat of weather, the opening game of the 2024 Texas League Championship Series between the Arkansas Travelers and Midland RockHounds will have a 1:00 p.m. first pitch at Momentum Bank Ballpark in Midland, TX on Sunday September 22. The game was originally scheduled for an early evening start time but was moved up to ensure the game can be played.
The best-of-three series will continue at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock with game two and game three, if necessary, set for Tuesday September 24 and Wednesday September 25. Game times for both of those contests will be 6:35 p.m. Tickets are available at travs.com/tickets.
Arkansas is seeking their seventh Texas League title and first since 2008. The Travelers are in the TL Championship Series for the second consecutive season.
Sunday, Sept. 22 | 1:00 PM
Game One | @ Midland, TX
Tuesday, Sept. 24 | 6:35 PM
Game Two | DSP
Wednesday, Sept. 25 | 6:35 PM
Game Three (If Necessary) | DSP
