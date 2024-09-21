Travs Return to Texas League Championship Series

Springfield, MO - Victor Labrada homered twice and Cole Young went deep as well among three extra base hits and the Arkansas Travelers punched their ticket to the Texas League Championship Series with a 6-5 win over the Springfield Cardinals. The Travelers saw a five-run lead disappear when the Cardinals scored five times in the fifth but Labrada hammered the go-ahead home run in the very next inning. Luis Curvelo (2 IP) and Danny Wirchansky (Sv, 2 IP) closed it out from there keeping Springfield off the board. Logan Evans tossed three scoreless innings to start as Arkansas built the early lead. Young's three hits led a 14 hit attack with four other Travs posting multi-hit contests.

Moments That Mattered

* Young homered to dead center field putting Arkansas on top in the opening inning. Labrada added a two-run blast an inning later.

* Moments after Springfield had tied the game in the fifth inning, Labrada snatched the momentum and lead back for Arkansas with a 425 foot blast to right field.

* Wirchansky closed the game by getting a double play ball to end the eighth and then worked around a one out single in the ninth striking out the final hitter of the game.

Notable Travs Performances

* SS Cole Young: 3-5, 2 2B, HR, 3 RBI

* DH Victor Labrada: 2-4, 2 HR, 3 RBI

* RHP Logan Evans: 3 IP, 2 H, BB, 4 K

* RHP Luis Curvelo: 2 IP, BB, K

* LHP Danny Wirchansky: Sv, 2 IP, 2 H, 2 K

News and Notes

* Arkansas beat Springfield for the North Division crown for the second consecutive season.

* The Travs return to the Texas League Championship Series seeking their seventh league title and first since 2008.

Up Next

The best-of-three Championship Series gets underway on Sunday as the Travelers take on the Midland RockHounds. First pitch from Midland, TX is at 5:00 and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv. Game two and if necessary, game three, will be at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock on Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

