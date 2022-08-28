Wind Surge Drop Series Finale in Frisco

August 28, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Wichita Wind Surge News Release







Frisco, TX- The Wind Surge dropped the series finale to the Frisco RoughRiders 4-3 behind a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning from Aaron Zavala as Wichita lost four of six in Texas.

Zavala's third hit of the game came in the ninth inning off Surge reliever Denny Bentley to give Frisco a walk-off victory.

Yunior Severino tied the game for the Surge in the ninth inning behind a solo homerun to force the game to the bottom of the ninth.

The RoughRiders struck first in the bottom of the second inning behind an RBI single from Frainyer Chavez to give Frisco a 1-0 lead. Chavez finished with three hits and two RBIs.

The Surge responded in the third inning as Jair Camargo singled to left field to score Will Holland to tie the game 1-1. Camargo finished two for four with an RBI in the game.

DaShawn Keirsey Jr. finished the game zero for one with an RBI featuring a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning with the bases loaded that scored a runner to give Wichita a 2-1 lead.

Frisco took back the lead in the bottom of the seventh as Chavez tallied his second RBI single of the night. Zavala followed with another single to center field to score a runner and give the RoughRiders a 3-2 lead.

Notes: The Wind Surge lost all four games in the series by one run, three of the defeats were walk-off wins by the Riders. The Surge fell to 12-9 in series finales and 3-1 in Sunday night games this season.

Coming Up: The Wind Surge will continue their twelve-game road trip and head to Missouri for a six-game series against the Springfield Cardinals starting on Tuesday, August 30th. First pitch is at 6:35 and pitching matchups are to be announced. The first-place Surge lead the Cardinals by five games with 18 games to play in the season. The game will be carried by radio ESPN Wichita 92.3, MiLB.com and Windsurge.com

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.