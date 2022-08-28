Frisco Walks Off Wichita Again to Take Series

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders issued their third walk-off win of the week to take the series over the Wichita Wind Surge with a 4-3 win on Sunday night at Riders Field. Right fielder Aaron Zavala posted his second consecutive three-hit night, including driving in the winning run for the second time this series.

Since Zavala earned the Double-A promotion on July 30th, he's slashing a .408/.525/.633 in 14 games with the Riders behind a 1.158 OPS, including six multi-hit games.

RoughRiders third baseman Frainyer Chavez also finished with three hits in the Sunday win against Wichita (32-19, 67-52) by driving in two runs in his second game with the Double-A Riders.

Frisco reliever Triston Polley (2-1) notched the win with the final two outs in Sunday's win. Wichita's Denny Bentley (6-2) suffered his second loss and fell responsible for the winning run in the bottom of the 9th.

The Riders (28-22, 64-55) hopped on the scoreboard first for the fourth time in this series with one run in the bottom of the 2nd inning. Left fielder Trevor Hauver walked with two outs, setting up back-to-back singles from Chavez and designated hitter Miguel Aparicio.

Chavez's RBI single was his first hit and first RBI in a RoughRiders uniform since his promotion from Hickory on August 27th.

Riders starter Antoine Kelly set a Double-A high with 4.2 innings in Sunday's game before departing with three strikeouts and responsible for one run on a pair of hits.

The Wind Surge plated two unanswered runs to take a 2-1 lead. In the top of the 3rd, catcher Jair Camargo singled with two outs to tie Sunday's score, 1-1.

Later in the top of the 7th, center fielder DaShawn Keirsey knocked a sacrifice fly to left field to score Anthony Prato from third, helping the Wind Surge take a 2-1 lead.

The RoughRiders fought in the bottom of the 7th and answered with a pair of run-scoring singles from Chavez and right fielder Aaron Zavala. Hauver worked a leadoff walk, followed by the second RBI single of the night from Chavez.

Wichita tied Sunday's game at 3-3 with a solo home run in the top of the 9th from third baseman Yunior Severino, his second of the series.

Chavez began the winning inning with an infield single to begin the 9th. With one out, Wichita intentionally walked Jonathan Ornelas before Zavala singled to left field to score Chavez and walk it off for the third time in the series.

The RoughRiders pack their bags and depart for the Texas Panhandle to begin a six-game series Tuesday night against Amarillo, with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

Frisco returns home to begin their final home stand of the regular season on Tuesday, September 6th with an 11:05 a.m. start on an Olsson Education Day at Riders Field. For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

