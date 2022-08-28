Missions Clinch Series with 10th Inning Walk-Off

Missions Celebrate Win

Missions Celebrate Win

SAN ANTONIO - Sunday was the final regular season matchup between the Missions and RockHounds and San Antonio had a chance to clinch the series victory. After trailing 3-0, the Missions fought back to tie the game. Both clubs were held scoreless for the remainder of the game and needed extra innings to decide a winner. In the bottom of the 10th inning, with Brandon Dixon on third base, Yorman Rodriguez won the game and the series with a sacrifice fly. Final score was 4-3.

Kevin Kopps was the starting pitcher for the Missions and Sunday marked his first career start. The RockHounds collected two hits and plated the first run of the game in the top of the first inning. Chase Calabuig hit a single to start the ballgame. After retiring the next batter, Calabuig stole second base. Kopps retired Kyle McCann via strikeout for out number two. JJ Schwarz drove in Calabuig with a base hit to left-center field. Midland took a 1-0 lead.

Kopps was replaced by Noel Vela to begin the third inning. The southpaw struggled with his command and allowed a run to score without allowing a hit. Devin Foyle was the leadoff hitter and reached base on a fielding error from Yorman Rodriguez. Vela issued a walk to Calabuig and then threw a wild pitch to advance the runners. Zack Gelof drew a walk to load the bases. After retiring the next two batters, Vela issued a walk to Tyler Soderstrom and Foyle came in to score. The lead increased to 2-0.

Midland added their third run of the game in the top of the fourth inning. Facing Fernando Sanchez, Brett Harris legged out a triple to start the inning. Sanchez retired the next batter before giving up an RBI single to Foyle. The lead increased to 3-0.

David Leal was the starting pitcher for the RockHounds. He allowed just one base hit through the first three innings of the game. The Missions offense made up for lost time and tied the game in the bottom of the fourth inning. Brandon Dixon began the inning with a base hit. Leal retired the next batter before giving up a double to Webster Rivas. Kelvin Melean drove in both runners with a double to left field. Leal recorded the second out of the inning but allowed an RBI single to Ethan Skender. San Antonio evened up the game at 3-3.

Both clubs were held scoreless from the fifth inning through the eighth inning. San Antonio had a chance to take the lead in the bottom of the eighth inning. Facing Chase Cohen, Rodriguez reached base on a one-out single but he was thrown out trying to steal second base. Rivas and Melean drew back-to-back walks to extend the inning. Joshua Mears struck out swinging the end the inning.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Skender hit a leadoff single off of Cohen. Skender advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt from Ripken Reyes. Fernandez flew out to left field for the second out of the inning. Midland chose to intentionally walk Tirso Ornelas to place two runners on base with two outs for Dixon. The veteran infielder grounded into a force out to end the inning.

In the top of the 10th inning, Lake Bachar was on the mound for San Antonio and McCann was the placed runner at second base. JJ Schwarz lined out to begin the inning. Michael Guldberg entered the game as a pinch-runner for McCann. Bachar issued a walk to Soderstrom to place two runners on base. The right-hander struck out Logan Davidson for the second out of the inning. Brett Harris grounded into a force out to end the inning.

In the bottom of the 10th inning, Bryce Conley came in to pitch for Midland and Dixon was the placed runner at second base. Dixon advanced to third base on a passed ball from the catcher Soderstrom. Rodriguez ended the game with a sacrifice fly to center field and sealed a series victory for San Antonio.

Post-Game Notes

* With the win, San Antonio improves to 25-26 (2nd half), 63-55 (overall) on the season

* 11th extra innings game of the season (5-6), 8th walk-off win of the season

* Noel Vela (#12 Padres prospect): 1.0 IP, R, 3 BB, 2 K

* Joshua Mears (#16 Padres prospect): 0-4, K

* Tirso Ornelas (#20 Padres prospect): 1-4, BB

* Kevin Kopps (#25 Padres prospect): L, 2.0 IP, 2 H, ER, 4 K (New career high)

* Moises Lugo (#30 Padres prospect): DNP

The San Antonio Missions will have the day off on Monday before continuing their two-week homestand on Tuesday, August 30th. The Missions will be hosting the Corpus Christi Hooks for a six-game series. The pitching matchups have not yet been announced. First pitch for Tuesday's game is expected at 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.

