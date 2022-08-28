McKenna Powers Hooks to Sunday Victory

CORPUS CHRISTI - Alex McKenna tripled, homered twice and plated four runs as the Hooks clipped Amarillo, 6-5, before 2,450 fans Sunday evening at Whataburger.

With the triumph, Corpus Christi forged a split of the six-game set while completing a 6-5 homestand.

The Hooks won the season series vs Amarillo, claiming 10 of the 18 meetings.

Corpus Christi countered a two-run Sod Poodles first with three in the home half. McKenna, returning to the active roster, fueled the rally with a two-out, two-run triple into the right-field corner. It marked his first at-bat in eight days.

Slade Cecconi bounced back by dispatching eight of the next nine hitters. C.J. Stubbs disrupted the sequence with a solo blast in the fourth. McKenna's sixth-inning salvo made it a 5-2 Hooks lead.

Spencer Arrighetti made the start for CC and held the Sod Poodles to a first-inning two-run home run by Tristin English. Freylin Garcia then blanked Amarillo in the fifth. Both Arrighetti and Garcia were aided by double-play balls.

Derek West handled the sixth and the seventh for the Hooks, retiring all six batters he faced.

Amarillo rallied for three in the eighth to even the score at 5.

The stalemate was short-lived as McKenna launched home run No. 2 on the day with two out in the bottom half.

Michael Horrell earned the win after striking out two in a scoreless ninth. Horrell fanned Jordan Lawlar to end the game with two men on base.

