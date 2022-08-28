Naturals Split Series with 7-2 Sunday Win

Springdale, AR - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals (19-32, 50-69) split the series with a 7-2 win against the Springfield Cardinals (27-24, 58-62) on Sunday afternoon at Arvest Ballpark.

Decisions:

W - RHP Jon Bowlan (1-2)

L - RHP Edgar Escobar (7-10)

Notables:

LF Matt Koperniak belted his 14th home run of the season, a two-run shot in the 6th... RF Jordan Walker went 1x3 with a single and two outfield assists... RHP Michael Brettell tossed 1.1 scoreless relief innings.

On Deck:

-Tuesday, August 30, 6:35pm - SPR TBA @ NWA TBA

-Great Southern Bank $2 Tuesday with hot dogs and bratwursts for just $2

-Broadcast live on ESPN Radio The Jock 96.9 / 99.9 / AM1060, MiLB.TV and SpringfieldCardinals.com

