Wind Surge Drop Call-And-Response Affair to Travelers

August 15, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge came up short 6-5 against the Arkansas Travelers at Riverfront Stadium. Despite coming back to tie the game twice after scoring first, but only got one hit through the final four innings in the final Tumba Vacas game of the season.

CJ Culpepper struck out the side in his Wichita debut to start the night, though what would play out offensively for the rest of the night became the opposite. Jake Rucker slugged a two-run homer, his seventh of the season, to left field in the bottom of the first.

Victor Labrada doubled to the alley in left-center to put the Travelers within one in the top of the third. A pair of run-scoring hits followed on a Harry Ford double and Jared Oliva single to give Arkansas a 3-2 lead that would be shortlived after Ricardo Olivar's RBI single to left to score Dalton Shuffield from second in the home half of the frame.

Oliva struck for another run on another single to left field two innings later in the top of the fifth. Shuffield and Tanner Schobel maintained the resilient Wind Surge plate approach with a game-tying double down the left field line and an RBI triple to put Wichita ahead once again at 5-4 after five.

Anchia tied the game on a solo shot, #6 on the year, to left field to tie the game again in the start of the sixth inning. Hogan Windish brought in Ford on a single to center to push ahead to a 6-5 lead that would stand throughout the rest of the game as after a Tyler Dearden single in the bottom of the seventh, Travelers relievers retired the following 11 Wind Surge batters to end the game.

Pierson Ohl swallows the loss to become 4-6 on the season, giving up three earned runs on five hits with an even two walks and two strikeouts in three innings of relief.

