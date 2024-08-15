Cardiac Cards Strike Again, Top Riders with Four-Run Ninth
August 15, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
FRISCO, TX - Trailing by three runs, the Cardinals scored four times in the top of the ninth inning for their second comeback victory in as many nights in a 7-6 defeat of the Frisco RoughRiders on Wednesday night at Riders Field. Springfield has taken the first two games of the series between the two first-half champions.
Decisions:
W: Zane Mills (2-0)
L: Andy Rodriguez (2-2)
S: Matt Svanson (21)
Notables:
The Cardinals' comeback win was Springfield's third of the season. The Birds are now 3-38 in those games.
Springfield's comeback also represented the first loss for the RoughRiders when leading after 8 innings. Frisco had been 53-0 when taking the advantage into the 9th.
The Cardinals matched a season high with 16 hits, Springfield's 4th straight game with double-digit hits.
Bryan Torres went 5-for-5 for Springfield, the first time a Cardinal has tallied 5 hits this season.
Jimmy Crooks homered for the 2nd straight game and finished the game 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs.
Springfield starter Tink Hence allowed just 1 hit and struck out 6 over 4.0 scoreless innings.
Matt Svanson picked up his Texas League-leading 21st He is 21-for-21 in save opportunities this season.
On Deck:
Thursday, April 15: SPR RHP Max Rajcic (9-9, 4.61 ERA) vs FRI RHP Kumar Rocker (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, and MiLB.TV
