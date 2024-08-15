Three Chanclas Pitchers Combine for the 16th 9-Inning No-Hitter in Club History

SAN ANTONIO - The Flying Chanclas de San Antonio returned to Wolff Stadium to take on the Amarillo Sod Poodles. The fans at Wolff Stadium witnessed history as Ryan Bergert, Bradgley Rodriguez and Ryan Och combined to no-hit the Sod Poodles. Bergert tossed six innings, Rodriguez contributed with 1.2 innings and Och finished it off with 1.1 innings.

Spencer Giesting was the starting pitcher for the Sod Poodles. The left-hander allowed two runs on two hits in the bottom of the first frame. Ripken Reyes drew a one-out walk. Robbie Tenerowicz hit a ground-rule double to right field. Romeo Sanabria drove in both runners with a single to right-center field. The Chanclas took an early 2-0 lead.

San Antonio extended their lead with two runs in the bottom of the third inning. Ripken Reyes began the inning with a base hit. Tenerowicz drew a walk to put two runners on base. Sanabria drove in a run with a single to left field. Marcos Castanon drove in a run with a single to left field. The lead was extended to 4-0.

The Flying Chanclas plated two more runs in the bottom half of the fourth inning. Lucas Dunn doubled to start the frame. Ray-Patrick Didder drew a walk to put two runners on base. After retiring the next batter, Giesting hit Reyes with a pitch to load the bases. Tenerowicz plated two runs with a base hit to right field. San Antonio improved their lead to 6-0.

The offense continued to provide with two runs in the sixth inning. Facing Geraldo Gutierrez, Didder drew a walk and stole second base. Hollis was hit by a pitch to put two runners on base. The runners executed a double steal. Tenerowicz drove in a run with a sacrifice fly to left field. Sanabria drove in a run with a single to center field. The Flying Chanclas lead extended to 8-0.

Ryan Bergert was the starting pitcher for the Chanclas. The right-hander retired all 18 batters he faced Thursday night. Bergert struck out nine batters across six innings of work. Bradgley Rodriguez took over on the mound in the seventh inning.

The perfect game bid was broken up by Amarillo in the top of the seventh frame. After retiring the first two batters, Rodriguez walked Tim Tawa. Andy Weber grounded out to end the inning.

Rodriguez came back out for the eighth inning. Ivan Melendez reached base on a throwing error to start the frame. The right-hander struck out the next two batters before handing the ball off to Ryan Och. Kristian Robinson grounded into a force out to end the inning.

In the top of the ninth inning, Och remained in the game. The left-hander retired all three batters to complete the no-hitter.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 8-0

With the win, San Antonio falls to 19-22, 50-59 on the season

16th 9.0 inning no-hitter in club history, 5th combined no-hitter

1st no-hitter since 5/18/22 vs. Midland (Combined)

Attendance: 2,471

Ryan Bergert (Missions starter): W, 6.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 9 K

Spencer Giesting (Sod Poodles starter): L, 4.0 IP, 8 H, 6 ER, 4 BB, 3 K

Prospect Recap

Henry Baez (#7 Padres prospect): DNP

Victor Lizarraga (#9 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Saturday, August 17th

Bradgley Rodriguez (#11 Padres prospect): ND, 1.2 IP, BB, 2 K

Romeo Sanabria (#24 Padres prospect): 3-5, 5 RBI, CS

Ryan Bergert (#26 Padres prospect): W, 6.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 9 K

Austin Krob (#28 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Sunday, August 18th

David Morgan (#30 Padres prospect): DNP

Yu-Min Lin (#7 D'Backs prospect): Scheduled to pitch Friday, August 16th

Ivan Melendez (#23 D'Backs prospect): 0-3, K

Spencer Giesting (#27 D'Backs prospect): L, 4.0 IP, 8 H, 6 ER, 4 BB, 3 K

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Friday, August 16th. Right-hander Sam Whiting (0-1, 7.71) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Left-hander Yu-Min Lin (3-4, 4.43) is scheduled to pitch for the Sod Poodles. Friday's first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.

