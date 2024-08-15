Clutch Hitting and Bullish 'Pen Leads to Road Win

August 15, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Wichita, KS - Behind five scoreless innings from their bullpen, the Arkansas Travelers won a back-and-forth affair from the Wichita Wind Surge by a 6-5 final count on Thursday night. Four relievers combined for five scoreless innings with five strikeouts and no walks putting down the final 11 Wind Surge hitters and 14 of the last 15.. The Travs had to rally from two separate deficits for the win with the final rally coming in the sixth inning. Harry Ford reached base three times on the night including two doubles and scored three runs. Cole Young, Jared Oliva and Jake Anchia each posted two hits with Oliva driving in two and Anchia hitting a home run.

Moments That Mattered

* Wichita put up two runs in the fifth inning, taking the lead on a triple from Tanner Schobel. Peyton Alford would allow no more though, retiring three straight to strand Schobel at third.

* Arkansas answered in the sixth, tying the game on a solo blast from Jake Anchia. The with two out; Ford doubled and Young walked. Hogan Windish followed with an RBI single for the go-ahead and eventual game-winning run.

Notable Travs Performances

* DH Harry Ford: 2-4, BB, 3 runs, 2 2B, RBI

* C Jake Anchia: 2-4, 2 runs, HR, RBI

News and Notes

* Cole Young extended his hitting streak to 10, a new season high with his 27th multi-hit game.

* It was the club's 22nd come from behind win this year.

Up Next

The series continues on Friday night with LHP Brandyn Garcia (0-2, 2.73) making the start against RHP Marco Raya (1-3, 5.06). First pitch is set for 7:05. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.