Missions No-Hit Amarillo

August 15, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Ryan Bergert retired all 18 Soddies he faced en route to a combined no hitter and an 8-0 San Antonio Mission's victory over Amarillo Thursday night.

Ryan Bergert, the 26th rated prospect in the Padres organization, pitched a season long six innings and was perfect. The Soddies went down in order every inning and struck out nine times across the six innings. Spencer Giesting took the mound and allowed two in the first inning. Two walks and two hits, including a double, led to his misfortune.

In the second, Giesting allowed a hit to Michael De La Cruz, but he was called out for hitting out of order and the Missions didn't get another baserunner.

The third inning saw San Antonio strike for another two runs. The first four batters reached on three singles and a walk before Giesting was able to get a fielder's choice. The inning ended on a strike him out, throw him out by Caleb Roberts.

The Missions increased their lead to 6-0 in the fourth as the bases were loaded with one out on a double, a walk, and a hit by pitch. A single scored two runs before Giesting ended his outing with his third strikeout.

Gerardo Gutierrez came in for the fifth inning and struck out two in a 1-2-3 inning.

In the bottom of the sixth, Gutierrez allowed a walk and a hit by pitch to start the inning. After picking up his third strikeout, a double steal put two runners in scoring position. A sacrifice fly to left field scored the seventh run of the game. Romeo Sanabria then singled in his fifth RBI of the game to make it 8-0.

With Bergert on a pitch limit, the Missions went to their bullpen to try and preserve a perfect game. Bradgley Rodriguez retired the first two batters to make it 20 in a row to start the game, before Tim Tawa drew a walk to end the perfect game bid. Andy Weber grounded out to end the inning. Conor Grammes took over in the seventh, and walked the first batter. He then induced a double-play ball but the flip from Weber went over Tawa's head for an error. Grammes struck out the next two batters before walking the bases full with two outs. A groundout got him a zero on the board.

Ivan Melendez became the second Sod Poodles to reach in the eighth. He got to first on an error by the third baseman. The next three batters were retired. Dillon Larsen came in to pitch the eighth. He delivered a 1-2-3 inning with a strikeout.

Amarillo was set down in order to clinch an 8-0 win for San Antonio and a combined no-hitter.

After their Thursday night defeat, the Sod Poodles will look to take a 3-1 series lead against the Missions in San Antonio at 7:05 P.M.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.