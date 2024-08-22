Wind Surge Bounce Back in Second Extras Inning Chance in Two Nights to Beat RockHounds

August 22, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







MIDLAND, Texas-The Wichita Wind Surge turned a page in a 4-3 win in 11 innings over the Midland RockHounds at Momentum Bank Ballpark. After reaching extras for the second straight night, the Wind Surge snapped a four-game losing skid for their 50th win of the season.

Travis Adams struck out the side in the home half of the second after two men reached scoring position for the RockHounds. The right-hander punched out a season-high 10 hitters, tying for the Wichita individual pitcher high this year with Pierson Ohl, who did so on May 14 at Tulsa against the Drillers.

Jeferson Morales went first pitch swinging to start the top of the fourth and launched his ninth homer of the season, a solo shot, to left field for a 1-0 Wind Surge lead. Two innings later, Carson McCusker tripled the Wichita advantage on a two-run home run, long ball #14 in 2024, to the alleyway in left-center.

Midland chipped in their first two runs after the stretch in the seventh on an RBI double by Henry Bolte and a run-scoring base hit by Junior Perez, both pulling toward the outfield grass in left. In both the seventh and eighth frames, the tying RockHounds runs reached in the forms of Perez and Denzel Clarke, but the former got caught stealing second, and the latter was left stranded on third with an inning-ending punch out by John Stankiewicz.

The third time was the charm for Midland in the bottom of the ninth. After Bolte yanked a two-out double to the left field corner, he scored on a sinking liner by Jeremy Eierman in shallow left to tie the game 3-3. Perez popped out in the next at-bat, but the prior damage was enough to force extra innings for the second straight night between the Wind Surge and RockHounds.

Perez reached third as the ghost runner in the last of the 10th, yet on a grounder to Tanner Schobel, got tagged out off the bag for a massive second out, which Ricardo Velez kept the momentum by striking out Daniel Susac for the third out.

Andrew Cossetti lined a single up the middle to score Morales from third to open the 11th with a new 4-3 Wichita lead. Morales turned a double play in the next half inning, grabbing a line drive by Jeisson Rosario and throwing out Daniel Susac at the plate after trying to tag up from third. Velez repeated his feat from the previous ending with a game-ending swinging strikeout two batters later to put that same score in the books.

Over the final two innings, Velez struck out two men against just one hit to earn his first Double-A victory to improve to 1-2.

The Wind Surge continue their series with the Midland RockHounds tomorrow, Friday, August 23, at 7:00 PM. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch them online at MiLB.TV and Bally Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.