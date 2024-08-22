Drillers Lose Fourth Straight in Shutout to Cardinals

Springfield, MO - The Tulsa Drillers were hurt by walks on Thursday night against the Springfield Cardinals. Tulsa pitchers issued eight walks, and the Cardinals needed only four hits to hand the Drillers a 7-0 loss at Hammons Field.

The defeat was Tulsa's fourth straight and their third to the Cardinals in the six-game series. It was also the Drillers 13th shutout loss of the season and their seventh on the road.

Jerming Rosario worked one of his better starts with Tulsa through the first three innings, as he did not allow a Springfield hitter to reach base until the fourth. The Cardinals drew a leadoff walk to begin the fourth, and with two outs, Matt Llyod hit a two-run homer. It was the first home run surrendered by Rosario in his 12th start with the Drillers.

Rosario issued a second leadoff walk to begin the fifth inning, and Chris Rotondo made the Drillers pay with another two-run blast to put Springfield ahead 4-0.

Five walks in the sixth helped the Redbirds score three final runs on Lloyd's two-RBI single and a bases-loaded walk to increase the lead to 7-0.

The Drillers offense never had momentum on Thursday, earning only three hits on singles from Taylor Young, Griffin Lockwood-Powell and Bubba Alleyne.

INSIDE THE GAME

*The loss puts the Drillers 8.5 games back of the first-place Cardinals and 5.5 games behind Arkansas for the final playoff spot in the Texas League North Division.

*Rosario completed five innings on 75 pitches thrown but was charged with four runs on two hits and two walks with four strikeouts. Rosario was charged with his fourth Double-A loss.

*Springfield starting pitcher Alex Cornwell kept the Drillers scoreless for the first eight innings. The USC product allowed just three hits and three walks and struck out five.

*Jose Ramos had his eight-game hitting streak end as he finished 0-2 with a walk. The walk increased his on-base streak to 11 straight games.

*The Drillers had only one baserunner reach scoring position on two walks in the ninth inning.

*Damon Keith also had his seven-game hitting streak snapped in the loss.

*Juan Morillo and Michael Hobbs were the only Tulsa pitchers not to be charged with a run.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers will look to snap their four-game losing streak on Friday night with the fourth game of their six-game series in Springfield. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and the starting pitchers are expected to be:

Tulsa - RHP Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (7-6, 4.76 ERA)

Springfield - LHP Quinn Mathews (2-1, 2.62 ERA)

