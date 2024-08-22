Travs Walk-off in 10 Over Naturals

North Little Rock, AR - Blake Rambusch drew a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the 10th inning and the Arkansas Travelers beat the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, 1-0. Five Travs pitchers combined on a four hit shutout striking out 16 and walking only one. Brandyn Garcia threw his third consecutive scoreless outing dealing three innings with five strikeouts. Travis Kuhn (IP, K), Danny Wirchansky (4 IP, 8 K), Luis Curvelo (1.1 IP, 2 K) and Garrett Davila (Win, 0.2 IP) worked the final seven innings.

Moments That Mattered

* In the top of the 10th inning, the Naturals had the go-ahead run at third base with one out. Garrett Davila came out of the bullpen and retired the next two hitters on two pitches, stranding the runner at third base.

* Jared Oliva singled to start the bottom of the tenth, moving automatic runner Ben Williamson to third base. After an intentional walk, Rambusch worked a five pitch walk to end the game.

Notable Travs Performances

* CF Jared Oliva: 2-4, 3B

* LHP Brandyn Garcia: 3 IP, H, BB, 5 K

* LHP Danny Wirchansky: 4 IP, 3 H 8 K

News and Notes

* The 16 strikeouts matched a Travs season high and all were in the first nine innings.

* It was the eighth walk-off win of the season for the Travs and third against the Naturals, all in extra innings.

Up Next

The series continues on Friday night with LHP Reid VanScoter (4-7, 4.17) making the start against RHP William Fleming (4-3, 6.72). It is a Fiesta de Diamantes with a postgame fireworks show to Musica Latina. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

