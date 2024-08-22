Jacob DeGrom Fans Three in Rehab Start as Riders Down Missions, 5-4

August 22, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders defeated the San Antonio Missions 5-4 on Thursday evening from Riders Field.

San Antonio (22-25, 53-62) opened the scoring against Frisco (26-22, 70-47) starter and big-league rehabber Jacob deGrom. Cole Cummings doubled to open the game and later scored on an RBI single by Connor Hollis, making it a 1-0 game.

After allowing the first two to reach, the two-time Cy Young award winner settled in to retire the next five he faced. deGrom finished after 2.0 innings, surrendering one run on two hits and no walks while striking out three.

In the bottom of the second, Keyber Rodriguez launched a two-run homer to left that gave the Riders a 2-1 lead.

Mitch Bratt (2-1), piggybacking off of deGrom, entered in the third and struck out the side. The lefty sat down the first nine batters he faced.

Cody Freeman unleashed on a solo homer in the home half of the third, giving the Riders 3-1 advantage and setting a new career-high for Freeman with 14 home runs.

Frisco added another in the bottom of the fourth on a sacrifice fly by Luis Mieses that allowed Aaron Zavala to tag from third, extending the RoughRiders lead to 4-1.

Bratt and deGrom combined to retire 14 batters in a row before a leadoff walk in the top of the sixth snapped the streak. San Antonio came within a run on a two-run single from Hollis that plated Anthony Vilar and Cummings.

Leading 4-3 in the bottom of the seventh, Cooper Johnson belted his 11th homer of the season to give the Riders some breathing room at 5-3.

Skylar Hales entered in eighth after Bratt tossed 5.0 innings in which he allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit and three walks with seven punchouts.

In the top of the eighth, Lucas Dunn tripled and came around to score on a sacrifice fly by Cummings that cut the RoughRiders lead to 5-4.

Ricky DeVito toed the rubber in the top of the ninth. After hitting the first batter he faced and walking the second, the righty struck out the side to earn his third save of the season.

The Riders managed just five hits in the game, but three homers helped manufacture five runs in the win. Zavala led the way with two runs scored and Rodriguez paced Frisco with two RBI.

The RoughRiders continue a six-game set against the San Antonio Missions (San Diego Padres) at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, August 23rd. The Riders have not announced a starter to oppose RHP Sam Whiting (0-1, 3.68) for the Missions.

We're celebrating television classics all game long on Friday. From an A-Team-inspired van to trivia and a themed postgame fireworks show, Riders Field is the place to celebrate your TV favorites of years gone by.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.