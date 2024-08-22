Alex Cornwell Silences Tulsa Bats with Eight Shutout Frames

August 22, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals (68-49) blanked the Tulsa Drillers by a 7-0 final on Thursday night for their fifth straight win. Alex Cornwell matched a career-high eight innings pitched while striking out five Drillers on the night. The Birds have won five of their last six games against Tulsa.

Decisions:

W: Alex Cornwell (6-2)

L: Jerming Rosario (2-4)

Notables:

Cornwell matched a start he made on July 3, 2022, while with the Palm Beach Cardinals in which he tossed eight innings. He allowed one run on four hits while striking out eleven in that game. He surrendered three hits and three walks on Thursday night in Springfield.

Matt Lloyd returned to the lineup for the first time since August 10. He went 3-for-4 while launching a homer and a two-run double as a part of a four-RBI night.

Chris Rotondo homered for the second time in the series with a two-run shot of his own in the fifth.

Edwin Nuñez walked two and struck out two in the ninth to secure the win and at least a series split.

On Deck:

Friday, August 23: SPR LHP Quinn Mathews (2-1, 2.62) vs TUL RHP Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (7-6, 4.76)

In Our Cardinals Red Era Night, Fans-On-Field Fireworks (Louie's Version), Great Southern Bank 20th Year Commemorative Jersey Giveaway (2,000), 20th Year Specialty Jersey Auction benefitting Better Life In Recovery

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, and MiLB.TV

Texas League Stories from August 22, 2024

