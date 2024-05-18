Wind Surge Blown Away by Tulsa Pitching in Second Straight Loss

TULSA, Okla.-The Wichita Wind Surge dropped their second straight game to the Tulsa Drillers by a 4-3 final score. After winning the first three games against the Drillers this week on the road, the Wind Surge will play for the series win tomorrow afternoon.

Jake Rucker singled Kala'i Rosario home in the top of the second inning. Rucker has six RBIs this series, which is the most he's tallied in a series this season. Yeiner Fernandez tied the game on an RBI double to right field in the Tulsa half of the frame.

The Drillers tallied two runs on a pair of run-scoring knocks in the bottom of the sixth on a Griffin Lockwood-Powell double and a Fernandez single off Jarret Whorff. Jorel Ortega served as the next equalizer of the night a half-inning later with his first home run of the season, a two-run shot, to left field to make the game a 3-3 deadlock heading into the seventh inning stretch.

After the bases filled up in the bottom of the seventh, Austin Beck drew a go-ahead bases-loaded walk to return the lead to Tulsa. Miguel Rodriguez retired the next three batters out of the bullpen to keep the contest close as Wichita was down to their final six outs.

The Wind Surge put runners in scoring position in the bottom of the ninth, but the side struck out to end the ballgame. Drillers pitchers amounted to 14 strikeouts against the visitors across the night.

Whorff fell to 0-2 on the year after giving up three earned runs on two hits and four walks in an inning of relief against two strikeouts.

Wichita plays their series finale with the Drillers at ONEOK Field tomorrow, Sunday, May 19, with a 1:00 PM first pitch. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 and windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com.

