Missions Take Series Lead with Saturday Night Win

May 18, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

SAN ANTONIO - Victor Lizarraga struck out eight over 5 2/3 innings as the Missions held the Hooks to six hits in a 6-2 victory Saturday night before 7,529 fans at Wolff Stadium.

Corpus Christi can secure a split of the six-game series with a triumph Sunday afternoon.

Rehabbing Astros right-hander José Urquidy threw 38 of 59 pitches for strikes over four innings for the Hooks, with his fastball reaching 93 MPH.

After stranding a two-out double in the first, Urquidy yielded a two-run home run by Robert Perez Jr. in the second. The 29-year-old from Mazatlán, Mexico then worked a 1-2-3 third before four singles and a error paved the way toward three runs (two earned) in the fourth.

Aaron Brown, pitching for the first time since April 30, relieved Urquidy with four innings of one-run baseball.

Tommy Sacco Jr. led off the ballgame with a base hit and then doubled to start the third, setting the stage for Corpus Christi's first run. After swiping third base, Sacco scampered home with the throw from catcher Brandon Valenzuela trickled into left field.

Lizarraga and Raul Brito teamed to set down 20 of 22 Hooks before Collin Price doubled to begin the eighth. Two outs later, Jacob Melton knocked Price in with a base hit to center. Melton finished 2-for-4 on the day.

