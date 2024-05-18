Cardinals Snap Skid Thanks to Mendlinger's Walk-off

SPRINGFIELD, MO - Noah Mendlinger hit a walk-off single to center field to score RJ Yeager from second base to give the Springfield Cardinals (21-16) a 3-2 win over the Midland RockHounds (25-13) on Saturday night at Hammons Field. With the win the Cards snapped a six-game losing streak and an eight-game skid at home.

Decisions:

W: Andre Granillo (4-0)

L: Shohei Tomioka (1-1)

Notables:

The win snapped the Cardinals' 8-game losing streak at Hammons Field, which tied a franchise record.

The walk-off win was the Cardinals' second this season; Springfield defeated Wichita on April 11 on a Chandler Redmond single in the bottom of the 10th

Mike Antico extended his hitting streak to 7 games with a 2-for-5 outing, his 3rd straight multi-hit game.

Springfield starter Tink Hence came one short of his career high with 9 strikeouts. The right-hander allowed just two runs over 6.0 IP.

The Cardinals left 13 runners on base, one short of a season high.

The Cardinals are now 8-3 in one-run games.

On Deck:

Sunday, May 18: SPR RHP Tekoah Roby (2-1, 5.97) vs MID RHP Blake Beers (2-2, 6.00)

Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday, MOST529 Kids Run the Bases

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Live app, MiLB.TV

