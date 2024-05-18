RoughRiders Tie the Game in Ninth, But Lose on Walk-off Homer

May 18, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

AMARILLO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders were defeated in walk off fashion by the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Saturday evening, losing 4-3 from HODGETOWN.

Tied 3-3 with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning in a 3-2 count, Caleb Roberts belted a walk-off home run to right field against Florencio Serrano (0-1).

In the bottom of the second inning Wilderd Patino singled to give the Sod Poodles a 1-0 lead.

Dane Acker pitched out of a couple jams, spinning 4.2 innings of one-run baseball while fanning a career-high nine batters.

Amarillo (16-22) starter Dylan File took a perfect game into the fifth inning against the RoughRiders (23-14) before surrendering a double to Keyber Rodriguez.

File managed to face the minimum through six frames but ran into trouble in the top of the seventh, allowing three consecutive singles to chase him from the game. Josh Hatcher drove home Kellen Strahm to tie the contest and a Rodriguez single brought home Cody Freeman, giving Frisco a 2-1 advantage.

Deyvison De Los Santos belted a two-run homer off of Seth Clark in the bottom of the seventh inning, giving Amarillo a 3-2 lead.

Trailing by one in the top of the ninth, Freeman doubled with one out and was later thrown out at the plate while trying to score on a Hatcher single. Down to his final strike, Rodriguez notched his third hit of the evening, bringing Hatcher around to score from second base to tie the game. Mitchell Stumpo (3-0) induced a groundout to send the game to the home portion of the ninth.

Offensively, Rodriguez enjoyed a three-hit, two-RBI night as Freeman and Hatcher each collected multi-hit performances.

Next, the RoughRiders finish a six-game road series with the Diamondbacks affiliated Amarillo Sod Poodles at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday, May 19th. The RoughRiders are expected to turn to RHP Emiliano Teodo (2-1, 2.60) against RHP Yilber Diaz (1-4, 3.86) for the Sod Poodles.

