Wind Surge Announce Plans for May 31 Volunteer Effort as Part of Second Annual 'Minnesota Twins Week of Service'

WICHITA, KS - The Wichita Wind Surge, the Double-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, today announced that they will partner with the Kansas Food Bank on Wednesday, May 31 to unload, pack and distribute food to families in the community who face food insecurity, a volunteer effort that is part of the second annual, organization-wide "Minnesota Twins Week of Service."

Continuing to deliver upon an organization-wide commitment to creating positive change - from the Twin Cities to the Dominican Republic and beyond - the Minnesota Twins and the club's six minor league affiliates are primarily focusing in 2023 on combatting food insecurity, by partnering with organizations that are working to provide equal access to healthy food. Per Feeding America, one in every 10 people in Kansas currently face hunger, including one in seven children.

The mission of the Kansas Food Bank is to provide comprehensive and compassionate HungerCare whenever and wherever it is needed to safeguard the health, well-being and productivity of food-insecure Kansas families and their children, as well as senior citizens, the homeless and the chronically ill and impoverished. Wind Surge players, coaches and front office staff will donate their time and efforts to help the nonprofit organization's work to help keep those in need in their community healthy and not worried about when their next meal will be.

"We are excited to continue this tradition with the Minnesota Twins organization," said Wind Surge President Jay Miller. "Baseball unites us on the field, but it's off the field where our true impact is felt. The Wind Surge front office staff and players are passionate about giving back to the City of Wichita and by participating in the Twins Week of Service we have the ability to continue to have an impact on our community."

"Being part of the Minnesota Twins organization, at any level, is about more than just the game on the field; it is about becoming ingrained in your community and doing things beyond the scope of the ballpark to create a better world," said Twins President & CEO Dave St. Peter. "We proudly embrace this role and are thrilled to continue working hand-in-hand with the Wind Surge and community partners in Wichita on such vitally-important issues as food equity, which is an essential building block to an active, healthy lifestyle. The 'Minnesota Twins Week of Service' is fast becoming a wonderful tradition and a powerful example of our daily responsibility to be a force for good."

About the Minnesota Twins Week of Service Believed to be Major League Baseball's first-ever coordinated effort across an entire organization, the Minnesota Twins Week of Service was founded in 2022 to deliver upon an organization-wide commitment to create positive change, from the Twin Cities to the Dominican Republic and beyond. Between May 23-31, 2023, front office staff and clubhouse personnel from the Twins and each of Minnesota's minor league affiliates - including the organization's Florida Complex and Dominican Republic Baseball Academy - will take turns volunteering in their respective local communities with partners of their choosing. The primary focus of the 2023 event is on combatting food insecurity.

