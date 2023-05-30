Noah Mendinger Named Texas League Player of the Week

Springfield, MO - Minor League Baseball announced on Monday that Springfield Cardinals INF Noah Mendlinger has been named the Texas League Player of the Week for May 22-28. This marks the second time this season that a Springfield Cardinal has won a weekly league award, with RHP Brandon Komar winning the Texas League Pitcher of the Week award for April 24-30.

Mendlinger, 22, helped lead Springfield to the series win against Wichita last week, hitting .444 (8-for-18) with two doubles, a home run, and five RBIs, while ranking 2nd in the league with a 1.246 OPS. He delivered the walk-off single for the Cardinals (Cashew Chickens) on Thursday night, lifting Springfield to their first walk-off win of the season.

Since his promotion to Double-A on May 9, the Cardinals infielder has hits in 9 of his first 12 games, batting .409 with 5 extra base hits, 13 RBIs, and a 1.126 OPS. He went 2-for-3 in his Double-A debut on May 10 against the Tulsa Drillers.

Mendlinger opened the season in High-A Peoria with a .250 batting average (10-for-40), four extra base hits and six RBIs though 16 games with the Chiefs. He was signed as a non-drafted free agent on July 22, 2021 after playing collegiately for Georgia College & State University.

