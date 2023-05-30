Drillers Rally to Keep Winning Streak Alive

Wichita, KS - The Tulsa Drillers entered Tuesday night's game against the Wichita Wind Surge on their longest winning streak of the season after a six-game sweep of Northwest Arkansas last week. The streak increased to seven games as Tulsa overcame a six-run deficit with nine unanswered to earn a 9-8 win at Riverfront Stadium.

Los Angeles Dodgers #1 prospect Diego Cartaya had a big night in the win as he collected two hits, including a two-run homer, and drove in three runs.

The Wind Surge quickly jumped in front when its first four hitters all reached base and eventually scored in the first inning. Following a single and a walk, a triple from Pat Winkel plated both base runners. Later in the first, Alex Isola hit a two-run homer to make it a 4-0 lead.

Wichita added a fifth run in the second inning on Winkle's RBI single and one more in the fourth on a sacrifice fly from Brooks Lee, making it a 6-0 lead.

The Drillers were held scoreless until the fifth inning, when they rallied with six run to tie the game.

With a runner at first, Cartaya produced Tulsa's first runs when he launched a two-run blast. Jorbit Vivas added the third run on an RBI single, and Imanol Vargas tied the game with a three-run homer to center field.

Tulsa broke the tie in the eighth inning when Brandon Lewis singled to score Cartaya and Austin Gauthier.

Cartaya plated a valuable insurance run in the top of the ninth with his third RBI of the game on a ground out that scored Jose Ramos.

Wichita rallied to bring the game to within one run in the ninth inning on Yunior Severino's two-run homer. After a base hit brought the potential game-winning run to the plate, Jordan Leasure induced a fly ball to end the game and earn his fourth save of the season.

HIGHLIGHTS AND HAPPENINGS:

*The Drillers now have a 5-2 lead in the Coors Light Propeller Series.

*Knack uncharacteristically allowed six runs, but only five were earned. The five earned runs were a season high. He began the night leading the Texas League with the lowest ERA at 1.32 and finished at 2.20.

*Braydon Fisher recorded his third win of the season. He struck out two hitters in 1.2 scoreless innings.

*Josh Stowers and Hitting Coach Lou Iannotti were ejected from Tuesday's game. Both were ejected by home plate umpire Ben Engstrand.

*Since the Drillers scored at least seven runs, fans can purchase a large, one-topping pizza from Mazzio's for just $7 all day Wednesday. The offer is only good online at Mazzios.com and when you use the code DRILLERS at checkout.

*Before the game, the Drillers announced that infielder Bryson Brigman was placed on the Development List, and infielder Gauthier was added from Great Lakes.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers and Wind Sure will continue their six-game series on Wednesday night at Riverfront Stadium. Starting time is set for 7:05 p.m. and the starting pitchers are expected to be:

TUL- RHP Kyle Hurt (2-1, 1.33 ERA)

WCH- RHP Carlos Luna (0-3, 5.68 ERA)

