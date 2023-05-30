Missions Homer Twice in Tuesday Win at Frisco

May 30, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions began a six-game series against the Frisco RoughRiders Tuesday night. The Missions ended their homerless drought with long balls from Tirso Ornelas and Cole Cummings. 10 free passes from the Frisco pitching staff, plus 12 hits, aided San Antonio to a series opening 9-2 victory. With the win, and a Midland loss, the Missions are now tied for first place in the division.

Ryan Garcia was the starting pitcher for the RoughRiders. A fielding error led to the Missions gaining the lead in the top of the first inning. Ripken Reyes started off the game by getting hit by a pitch. Tirso Ornelas followed that up with a double and Reyes moved to third base. After recording a strikeout, a throwing error from catcher Scott Kapers on a pickoff attempt allowed Reyes to score. Garcia left Ornelas stranded after punching out the next two batters.

Nolan Watson was the starting pitcher for the Missions making his 11th career appearance against Frisco. The RoughRiders evened the score in the bottom half of the first inning. Evan Carter, the Rangers #1 prospect according to MLB.com, doubled to start the inning. Thomas Saggese moved Carter to third base on a sacrifice bunt. Aaron Zavala drove in Carter with a sacrifice fly.

The Missions regained the lead in the top of the second inning. Korry Howell drew a walk and stole second base. After issuing a walk to Cole Cummings, Ray-Patrick Didder drove in Howell with a double to left-center field. On the play, Cummings was thrown out at home trying to score from first base. Chandler Seagle drove in Didder with a sacrifice fly to give the Missions a 3-1 lead.

The top of the third inning saw the Missions load the bases with a chance to significantly increase their lead. Garcia allowed a double to Ornelas before retiring the next two batters. The right-hander issued a walk to Connor Hollis and Howell singled to load the bases. Cole Cummings, in a 12-pitch at-bat, struck out swinging to end the threat.

Frisco threatened to tie the game in the bottom of the third inning. With one out, Saggese and Zavala hit back-to-back singles. Watson set down the next two batters to keep the game a 3-1 Missions lead.

A lack of command from Frisco pitching allowed the Missions to score twice in the top of the fourth inning. Facing John Matthews, drew four consecutive walks. Matthews was relieved of his duties and Juan Mejia entered the game. The southpaw walked the first batter he faced to plate the second run of the inning. With the bases loaded and no outs, Daniel Johnson popped out and Hollis grounded into a double play to end the inning. San Antonio held a 5-1 lead.

San Antonio took control of the game with a three-run sixth inning. Ornelas started off the inning with a solo home run to right-center field. With one out in the frame, Johnson singled, and Hollis doubled. Michael Brewer replaced Mejia on the mound and inherited two runners in scoring position. Jorge Ona, who had entered the game for Howell in the fifth inning, hit a double and drove in two runs. San Antonio improved their lead to 8-1.

Meanwhile, Watson recorded his third win of the season. In five innings of work, he allowed one run on three hits while striking out two batters. Seth Mayberry took over in the sixth inning. The right-hander tossed two scoreless frames before handing the ball off to Jason Blanchard.

The southpaw took over in the bottom of the eighth inning and allowed one run on one hit. With two outs, a curveball from Blanchard hit Zavala in the back. Dustin Harris hit a double and Zavala scored from first. San Antonio maintained a comfortable lead heading into the ninth inning.

In the top of the ninth inning, Eudrys Manon took over on the mound for Frisco. Leading off the inning, Cummings left the yard for his first career Double-A home run. His long ball made it a 9-2 ballgame.

Post-Game Notes

* Final Score: 9-2

* With the win, San Antonio improves to 24-22 on the season

* Missions are now tied with Midland for 1st place in Texas League South

* Korry Howell (#13 Padres prospect): 1-1, R, BB, SB (Replaced by Ona in 5th)

* Jackson Wolf (#16 Padres prospect: Scheduled to pitch June 1st

* Alek Jacob (#26 Padres prospect): DNP

* Tirso Ornelas (#28 Padres prospect): 3-5, HR, 2B, 2 RBI, R, BB, K

* Nolan Watson (Missions Starter): W, 5.0 IP, 3 H, ER, 3 BB, 2 K

* Evan Carter (#1 Rangers prospect, #9 MLB): 1-3, 2B, R, BB, K, CS

* Luisangel Acuna (#3 Rangers prospect, #55 MLB): DNP

* Ryan Garcia (RoughRiders Starter): L, 3.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 5 K

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Frisco RoughRiders on Wednesday, May 31st. Left-hander Daniel Camarena (0-2, 10.22) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Jack Leiter (2-2, 4.17) is scheduled to pitch for the RoughRiders. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Riders Field.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.