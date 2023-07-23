Winans 20th Former Firefly to Play in the Show

COLUMBIA, SC - Last night, Allan Winans became the 20th former Fireflies player to make his Major League debut after starting for the Atlanta Braves in Milwaukee. The righty is the first former Fireflies player to make his debut in 2023.

Winans twirled 4.1 innings in his debut, allowing two runs in a no-decision as the Braves fell 4-3 to the Brewers. Winans wrung up five Brewers hitters while walking one and allowing five hits. The Braves acquired Winans in the Minor League Rule 5 Draft prior to the 2022 season.

The Bakersfield-native was drafted by the Mets in the 17th round with the 500th pick of the 2018 draft. He played for the Fireflies in 2019, earning a 1-3 record in 30 games and holding opponents to a .145 average across 47 innings. Winans struck out 45 hitters in the South Atlantic League while ceding 15 walks. He earned 11 saves in 13 opportunities. The 11 saves in 2019 are tied with Adonis Uceta (2017) and Cooper McKeehan (2023) for the second-most saves in a single season in Fireflies history.

