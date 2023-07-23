Franchise Record 18 Runs, 21 Hits Power Woodpeckers to Big Win in Series Finale

Fayetteville Woodpeckers designated hitter Garrett McGowan hit his first career grand slam Sunday

Lynchburg, VA - The power was out at Bank of the James Stadium on Sunday afternoon, but the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (40-49, 10-13) saw a historic power surge in their bats as they set a new franchise record for runs scored in a single game in an 18-4 blowout win over the Lynchburg Hillcats (42-46, 11-12). The previous record was held by the 2018 Buies Creek Astros, who scored 17 runs, ironically, against Lynchburg on August 5, 2018.

All nine batters in the Fayetteville lineup recorded multiple hits as the team compiled 21 total, also a new franchise record. The Woodpeckers hit five home runs, their most in a game this season, and had nine extra base hits which were the most in a single game since 2019.

Fayetteville wasted no time getting going against Hillcats starter Adam Tulloch (L, 3-3) in the opening frame. Luis Baez grounded a one-out single to right before walks from both Tyler Whitaker and Luis Encarnacion loaded the bases. Up came Garrett McGowan who swiftly unloaded them with a grand slam to right center for his third homer of the season. It was the second grand slam hit by the Woodpeckers this season with the other belonging to Zach Cole on April 15.

The nightmare inning wasn't over for Tulloch. Ricardo Balogh sent a double to left and scored on a John Garcia single to make it 5-0. Sandro Gaston picked up a single before a groundout from Leosdany Molina added another run. After Tulloch was lifted in favor of Reny Artiles, Jackson Loftin, who led off the inning with a pop out, doubled home Gaston to cap off a seven-run first inning.

Fayetteville showed no signs of slowing down in the second. Whitaker dashed home on a wild pitch for the Woodpeckers' eighth run and Balogh followed two batters later with his second double, scoring Encarnacion. Garcia singled home McGowan before another Molina RBI groundout to push it to 11-0 after two innings.

Lynchburg broke through with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third against Fayetteville starter Manuel Urias. However, Balogh continued his monumental day with a solo shot in the fourth inning, his sixth home run of the season. Then in the fifth, Molina sent a solo homer of his own out of the yard and Encarnacion blasted a two-run bomb, making the score 15-2.

A Loftin RBI single brought the run total to 16 in the sixth, setting a new season high at the time for the Woodpeckers. In the eighth, Gaston lined a double to left and Molina lifted off again with his second home run of the game after having just two on the year coming into the day to set the record. Molina finished the game with a team-high five runs batted in.

Lost in the historic offense was another solid pitching performance from Trey Dombroski. The lefty went five and two-thirds innings in relief, allowing only one earned run on five hits while striking out three. He was lifted with two away in the ninth and Bryan Perez came on to pick up the final out.

After fighting to earn a series split in Lynchburg, Fayetteville returns home for the next two weeks beginning with a six-game series at Segra Stadium against the Down East Wood Ducks. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 6:05 ET.

