Bats Shut Down Again, Pelicans Lose to Fireflies 4-0

July 23, 2023







For the second night in a row, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans failed to have a runner cross the plate in a 4-0 loss to the Columbia Fireflies on Saturday night. The loss moved the Birds to a 50-38 record and 11-12 in the second half while the Fireflies now hold a 48-40 record and 13-10 in the second half.

It was another flat night from the Pelicans' lineup with another scoreless performance, the team's ninth of the year. Jefferson Rojas (2-4) posted two of the six hits off two singles. The Birds left eight runners on base and went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

After allowing the first runs in his Pelicans career, starter Drew Gray (0-1) took the loss with two runs sacrificed across 2 2/3 innings. Angel Hernandez also allowed two runs in his final inning of work.

Levi Usher (1-4, 2 RBI) led the Fireflies with a two-run single in the top of the ninth. Brett Squires (1-3, RBI) brought home his third run of the series with a single in the third inning.

With a very impressive outing, Columbia starter Ryan Ramsey (1-0) lasted 6 2/3 scoreless frames with a career-high eight strikeouts and no walks with three hits. Ben Sears finished it off with a shut out 1 1/3 innings to pick up the save.

Columbia scored first for the fourth game in a row with a two-run third. After Jean Ramirez singled then stole second, he would steal third and come home as Gray's throw over sailed high and to the wall. Squires would later hit a two-out single that fell in shallow center field to bring home the runner from second.

The finishing blow came on a two-run ninth. With the bases loaded and two outs, Usher lined a single up the middle that scored two to extend the lead to 4-0.

The series concludes on Sunday night at 6:35.

