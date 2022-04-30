Win Streak Ends at Three

April 30, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Visalia Rawhide ended Rancho Cucamonga's three-game winning streak, holding on for a 7-5 win over the Quakes in front of more than 3,800 fans on Friday night at LoanMart Field.

The Quakes nearly pulled off the big comeback in the ninth, as down 7-4, they opened the inning with three consecutive hits. Alex De Jesus' RBI single brought home Kenneth Betancourt, making it a two-run game. But Jose Ramos followed with a ground ball and Diego Cartaya fouled out for the first two outs of the inning. Reliever David Sanchez then walked Luis Rodriguez to load the bases, but got Yunior Garcia to end the game with a weak ground ball to third base for his first save of the year.

Quakes' starter Edgardo Henriquez (1-1) pitched well, allowing just two runs, one earned over three innings in the defeat.

Visalia reliever Listher Sosa (1-1) pitched two scoreless innings in relief to notch the win for the Rawhide.

Ramos launched Rancho's lone homer of the night, as his two-run homer pulled the Quakes to within three in the seventh. The long-ball was his fifth of the year, tying Luis Diaz for the team lead.

Visalia's Jordan Lawlar (5) and Davison De Los Santos (4) each went yard, helping Visalia build the early lead.

The Quakes (11-8) will look to get back on track on Saturday night, as they send Jerming Rosario (0-2) to the mound against Visalia's Yaifer Perdomo (0-3). Game time is 6:30pm for game five.

Saturday is Rowi Teen and Parent Wellness Center Post-Game Fireworks. The first 1,500 fans will also take home a Julio Urias Replica Jersey. Gates open at 5:30 and tickets are available at rcquakes.com. We hope to see you at LoanMart Field...Go Quakes!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.