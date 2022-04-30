Giants Suffer 13-1 Loss to Nuts

The San Jose Giants suffered their largest margin of defeat this season with a 13-1 loss to the Modesto Nuts on Friday evening at Excite Ballpark. Modesto took control of the game with a six-run top of the third inning and never looked back on their way to the convincing win. The Giants (11-8) have now dropped three of the first four games in the series to the Nuts.

Modesto #3 hitter Edwin Arroyo supplied the early offense for the Nuts with a pair of home runs over the first three innings. Arroyo opened the scoring with a two-out solo homer to left off of San Jose starter Matt Mikulski in the top of the first. Arroyo then went deep again with two outs and a runner on first in the top of the third inning to stretch the Modesto lead to 3-0. The two round-trippers were Arroyo's first two home runs of the season.

The Nuts then kept the pressure on with four more runs in the third inning. After surrendering Arroyo's second homer, Mikulski issued three straight full-count walks to load the bases. Esmerlin Vinicio was then summoned from the bullpen, but he promptly plunked Randy Bednar to force home a run. Vinicio then uncorked back-to-back wild pitches scoring two more Modesto runs. A Colin Davis RBI infield single capped the six-run inning as the Nuts extended their lead to 7-0.

Modesto starter Jordan Jackson picked-up the win after tossing five scoreless innings with only one hit allowed, two walks and five strikeouts. San Jose's first hit of the night didn't come until the bottom of the fifth when Najee Gaskins reached safely on a bunt single.

The Giants' lone run was in the bottom of the sixth as Vaun Brown and Aeverson Arteaga worked consecutive walks to start the inning. A groundout later moved Brown to third before he was able to score on a two-out wild pitch to make it an 8-1 game.

The Nuts then batted around in an inning for a second time with their five-run top of the eighth. Facing San Jose reliever Julio Rodriguez, Arroyo collected his fourth hit and fourth RBI of the contest with a run-scoring single. Robert Perez Jr. followed with a two-run double while another run scored on the Giants' fifth error of the game. Freuddy Batista's RBI double capped the scoring as Modesto pushed their advantage to 13-1.

San Jose ended the night with only two hits - both coming from Gaskins, who also doubled to leadoff the bottom of the seventh.

GIANTS NOTES

Back-To-Back Losses: The Giants have collected a total of only five hits and one run over the last two games - both losses to Modesto. San Jose's run in the bottom of the sixth on Friday snapped a streak of 14 consecutive scoreless innings thrown by Nuts pitching.

In The 'Pen: Hunter Dula (1 IP, 0 R, 1 SO) and Jose Cruz (1 1/3 IP, 0 R, 3 SO) both enjoyed perfect outings out of the Giants bullpen in Friday's loss. Dula has not allowed an earned run this season over five relief appearances.

Season-Highs: San Jose's five errors and 13 runs allowed were both season-high totals.

On Deck: The Giants and Nuts play the fifth game of their series on Saturday evening with first pitch at Excite Ballpark set for 5:00 PM. Eric Silva is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

