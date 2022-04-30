Friday fun for Fernandez as Fresno wins fourth straight in Stockton

Stockton, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (11-8) defeated the Stockton Ports (6-13) 9-3 Friday night from Banner Island Ballpark. Fresno improved to 7-0 (+41 run differential) against Stockton this year, 24-7 versus the Ports over the past two seasons and 15-1 at Banner Island Ballpark. In the series, the Grizzlies have tallied 53 hits with 12 of them going for homers and have outscored the Ports 35-8.

For the fourth consecutive contest, the Fresno offense collected double-digit hits. Yanquiel Fernandez led the charge with a three-hit and RBI game, ending his evening a triple shy of the cycle. The Cuban native picked up his RBI on a single in the first, a wallop in the third and groundout in the eighth. Fernandez's clout in the third was followed up by a Warming Bernabel inside-the-park homer. It was the first back-to-back jacks and inside-the-park tater of the Grizzlies 2022 season. The last time Fresno notched back-to-back big flies was on June 20, 2021 versus Stockton (Julio Carreras and Zac Veen). The most recent inside-the-park homer was by Drew Romo on August 28, 2021 versus Modesto.

Besides the round trippers by Fernandez and Bernabel, the rest of the Grizzlies lineup boasted big games. Eight of the nine starters scored a run while five batters mustered at least one RBI. Juan Brito scored twice and Braxton Fulford supplied a pair of hits. Zach Kokoska, Juan Guerrero and Braiden Ward each drove in a run with the latter two belting doubles. Adael Amador spanked the other double for Fresno.

The run support once again matched a great performance by the Grizzlies pitching staff. Brayan Castillo struck out a career-high eight batters over four-plus innings of work. Sergio Sanchez (2-0) earned the win after two and one-third scoreless frames. He punched out three. Tyler Ahearn concluded the triumph with two shutout innings, fanning three as well. The trio of arms joined together to strike out 14 Ports batters.

Stockton secured a run in the first, third and fifth frame. T.J. Schofield-Sam lined a double to left to add Denzel Clarke. Max Muncy launched a solo shot in the third and CJ Rodriguez yanked a single to left in the fifth. Kyle Virbitsky (1-1) suffered the defeat for the Ports after six solid innings. The clubs are back in action tomorrow night from Banner Island Ballpark.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- RF Yanquiel Fernandez (3-5, HR, 2B, 3 RBI, R)

- Grizzlies pitching (9.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 14 K)

- 3B Warming Bernabel (1-5, HR, RBI, R, CS)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- SS Max Muncy (1-4, HR, RBI, R)

- RF Denzel Clarke (1-3, R, BB)

- 3B T.J. Schofield-Sam (1-4, 2B, RBI)

The Grizzlies offense have powered 12 homers over their past four games and 20 dingers over their first seven affairs against the Ports this season, with two contests of five taters each.

Fresno pitching has struck out 42 batters over the past three contests and the bullpen has only allowed one hit over their last 12.1 innings.

