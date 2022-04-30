Lake Elsinore Storm Secure California League Leading 13th Win

April 30, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Lake Elsinore Storm News Release







On Halfway to Halloween night, the Lake Elsinore Storm secured their 13th win of the season in a 1-run victory over the Inland Empire 66ers. Garrett Hawkins, who has now gone 18.1 innings while only giving up 4 earned runs, would once again pitch exquisitely tonight. He would go 5 innings, giving up only 1 earned run on a home run in the 2nd inning while striking out 7 betters. Hawkins now has 26 strikeouts to 1 walk in his Storm career.

Lucas Dunn would tie the game in the bottom of the 6th inning with an inside-the-park home run after the 66ers left fielder attempted to make a diving grab.

Former Padres reliever, Jose Castillo, would then come in to relieve Hawkins, allowing only 1 walk. He has now pitched 3 innings for the Storm, allowing only 1 walk and 1 hit while striking out 5.

The Storm offense wouldn't score another run until the bottom of the 8th inning when, after 3 consecutive walks, Marco Castañon would smack a ball right up the middle, scoring both Matthew Acosta and Justin Farmer. This would give the Storm a one-run lead and Matt Swilley would once again close the door on the 66ers, despite walking 3 batters.

The Storm will play the 66ers once again tomorrow night in front of a sold out crowd and with Padres pitcher, Michel Baez making his first rehab start of the season.

-Written by Justin Jett

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.