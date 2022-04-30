Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes at Stockton

California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







The Grizzlies and Ports continue their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm PT from Banner Island Ballpark. Grizzlies RHP Victor Juarez and Ports RHP Grant Judkins are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes.

Recent Transactions:

4/30: RHP Noah Gotsis: Assigned to AA Hartford from Fresno

Catcher Braxton Fulford has thrown out 7 of 11 base stealers this season. He has 10 hits over his last four games (2 3-hits and 2 2-hit), six runs scored too

STOCK-PILING SOME FACTS: Thanks to last night's 9-3 win, the Grizzlies improved to 7-0 (+41 run differential) against Stockton this year, 24-7 against the Ports over the past two seasons and 15-1 at Banner Island Ballpark. Fresno and Stockton will meet 23 more times in the 132 game California League schedule, with one more three-game set and four six-game series planned. One name on Stockton's coaching staff that may seem familiar to Fresno fans is hitting coach Kevin Kouzmanoff, who played seven MLB seasons and played against Fresno from 2011-2014. The Ports are managed by Franklin Font, who was initially tabbed to be the assistant hitting coach. Font will continue his managerial career at the helm in Stockton, coming back to the states from France where he served as the manager for the Aigles of France in 2021, an independent team of the ESBL (European Super League of Professional Baseball). He was a part of the Chicago Cubs organization for over 10 years where he started as a development manager and minor league rover instructor in 2008 before being promoted to the major league staff as the assistant hitting coach in 2012 and ultimately a staff assistant from 2013-2020. Finally, Stockton broadcaster Alex Jensen coached Grizzlies righty Cullen Kafka when he played JV baseball at De La Salle High School.

STATEMENT AGAINST STOCKTON: In the current series, the Grizzlies have tallied 53 hits with 12 of them going as homers and have outscored the Ports 35-8. Fresno has mashed 20 homers over their first seven affairs against Stockton this season, with two contests of five taters each. For the fourth straight game, the Fresno offense collected double-digit hits. On Friday, Yanquiel Fernandez led the charge with a three-hit and RBI game, ending his evening a triple shy of the cycle. The Cuban native picked up his RBI on a single in the first, a wallop in the third and groundout in the eighth. Fernandez's clout in the third was followed up by a Warming Bernabel inside-the-park homer. It was the first back-to-back jacks and inside-the-park tater of the Grizzlies 2022 season. The last time Fresno notched back-to-back big flies was on June 20, 2021 versus Stockton (Julio Carreras and Zac Veen). The most recent inside-the-park homer was by Drew Romo on August 28, 2021 versus Modesto. Besides the round trippers by Fernandez and Bernabel, the rest of the Grizzlies lineup boasted big games. Eight of the nine starters scored a run while five batters mustered at least one RBI. Juan Brito scored twice and Braxton Fulford supplied a pair of hits. Zach Kokoska, Juan Guerrero and Braiden Ward each drove in a run with the latter two belting doubles. Adael Amador spanked the other double for Fresno. The run support once again matched a great performance by the Grizzlies pitching staff. Brayan Castillo struck out a career-high eight batters over four-plus innings of work. Sergio Sanchez (2-0) earned the win after two and one-third scoreless frames. He punched out three. Tyler Ahearn concluded the triumph with two shutout innings, fanning three as well. The trio of arms joined together to strike out 14 Ports batters. Fresno pitching has struck out 42 batters over the past three contests and the bullpen has only allowed one hit over their last 12.1 innings.

AMADOR IS AMAZING: Adael Amador may have just turned 19, but the Rockies #10 prospect has shown bat ability way beyond his years. On Thursday in Stockton, Amador smacked his fourth homer over the first three contests of the series, giving him a team-leading six on the 2022 campaign. Amador went deep in three consecutive games, the most since Zac Veen did it last year from July 14-17 (Game 1), also in Stockton. He also ranks in the Top 10 in nine California League offensive categories. Amador ranks first in homers (6), tied for first in total bases (46), third in OPS (1.090), third in slugging percentage (.648), third in hits (24), tied for third in extra base hits (10), fourth in batting average (.338), seventh in OBP (.442) and ninth in walks (14) among all qualified hitters.

TIME TO GET A VICTORY WITH VICTOR: Tonight's scheduled starting pitcher is righty Victor Juarez, an 18-year old from Mexico. Juarez is the youngest member of the 2022 Grizzlies roster and is considered to be a very intriguing prospect. Last season, he split time between DSL Colorado and ACL Rockies (both rookie ball). Juarez started the year with DSL Colorado, going 2-0 with a robust 0.68 ERA. That ERA was the second-best in DSL Rockies history behind Jeffri Ocando's mark (0.39) in 2016. That same year (2016), Juarez was playing for Team Mexico in the Little League World Series. You can read more about Juarez on Page 2.

NEW RULES IN 2022: Major League Baseball announced in March that experimental rules will expand in the California League for the 2022 season. The following rules include the return of the pitch clock and pickoff limits. Pitchers must deliver a pitch within 14 seconds with the bases empty and 18 seconds with runners on base. Hitters must be in the batter's box and be alert to the pitcher with nine seconds left. Pitchers will also be limited to two pickoff attempts or step-offs per plate appearance; any more without retiring the baserunner will effectively function as a balk. The league also added larger bases, increasing the size from 15 to 18 inches, a rule in place at Triple-A during the 2021 season. The increase is aimed to provide more room for players to operate around the bases, while modestly shrinking the distance between bases themselves. Additionally, the larger bases are composed of material that is expected to perform better in wetter conditions. Finally, teams must have a minimum of four defensive players on the infield when a pitch is delivered, with at least two infielders on either side of second base. The penalty for violation is an automatic ball, but if the hitter swings and gets a better outcome, the offensive team can take that. Goal is to increase batting average on balls in play.

WEAR THE BEAR: Red (2-5), Beige (3-1), Black & Gold (1-0), Gray (5-2), Specialty Promo (0-0), Fresno Tacos (0-0), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 0-0), Fresno Growers (0-0), Fresno Tigers (0-0), Red Pants (0-1).

MAY 1, 2022 @ STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): BANNER ISLAND BALLPARK- 2:09 PM PT

LHP Mason Green (0-1, 3.68) vs RHP Blake Beers (1-1, 2.70)

MAY 3, 2022 VS. MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 11:05 AM PT

TBA vs RHP Cullen Kafka (0-1, 4.09)

MAY 4, 2022 VS. MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

TBA vs RHP Case Williams (1-1, 6.92)

MAY 5, 2022 VS. MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

TBA vs LHP Evan Shawver (2-0, 1.13)

