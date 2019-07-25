Wilson's Slam Lifts Pirates

A grand slam home run from catcher Eli Wilson was the difference on Thursday night, as the Bristol Pirates defeated the Burlington Royals 10-8.

The win snapped a six-game losing streak against Burlington dating back to last season, and it ended a three-game losing streak that began on Sunday night against Kingsport.

Left fielder Jake Wright drove in the first run of the day on a bases-loaded walk in the first inning, but the Royals would respond with three runs in the bottom half of the inning to take the lead. A sacrifice fly by shortstop Francisco Acuna and a single by right fielder Fernando Villegas would tie the game in the top of the second before designated hitter Jake Snider scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch. The Royals tied the game at 4-4 in the bottom of the second, and they would go on to score three more unanswered runs to take a 7-4 lead after six full innings.

After back-to-back walks from second baseman Jesus Valdez and Wright loaded the bases with two outs, first baseman Ernny Ordonez drew a bases-loaded walk to cut the Royals lead to 7-5. Wilson stepped up to bat next, and launched a 2-2 pitch over the left field fence for a go-ahead grand slam to make it a 9-7 lead for Bristol. The Royals cut the lead to one run in the bottom of the seventh, but Villegas recorded his second RBI single of the night to drive in Snider and give the Pirates a two-run lead. After striking out the side in the seventh, Trey McGough allowed just one walk and two hits over the final two innings to secure the win for the Pirates.

Yoelvis Reyes improved to 2-1 on the year after allowing two runs on five hits with three strikeouts over three innings. McGough earned his first career save against the Royals, allowing one unearned run on three hits and three walks over three innings while tying his career-high with five strikeouts. McGough and Reyes are now tied with starter Tahnaj Thomas for the team lead with 26 strikeouts, with McGough reaching that mark in 17 1/3 innings -- the fewest innings thrown of the three pitchers. Starter Santiago Florez recorded only two outs against Burlington, allowing three runs -- two earned -- on four walks, while C.J. Dandeneau allowed two runs in 2 1/3 innings with three strikeouts.

Villegas was the only Pirate with a multi-hit performance in the win, as he finished 3-for-4 with a walk, two RBI and two runs scored. Wright, Ordonez and Acuna each recorded an RBI, while WIlson led the team with a career-high four RBI. Valdez and Ordonez both finished 0-for-2 with a run scored and a team-high three walks each as the Pirates combined for 15 walks against Burlington.

The Pirates (16-19) return to Bristol tomorrow night to open up a three-game series with the Elizabethton Twins. It will be 70s Disco Night at the ballpark, and fans are encouraged to come out in their best disco costumes and enter the costume judging contest.

