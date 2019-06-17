Wilson, Mets Cruise Past Flying Tigers 6-1

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets came out of the Florida State League All Star break on fire, defeating the Lakeland Flying Tigers 6-1 on Monday at First Data Field.

Mets starting pitcher Kyle Wilson threw his team-leading fourth quality start. He gave up one unearned run over six innings to get the win. Wilson scattered four hits, walked one batter and struck out four on just 81 pitches.

Relievers Carlos Hernandez and Jake Simon combined for just one hit over the final three innings to close out the game.

The Mets trailed 1-0 at the midway point of the game but then exploded for five runs in the bottom of the fifth against Lakeland relievers Jason Foley and Mark Ecker.

Nick Meyer crushed a 3-0 pitch to deep center field for an RBI single that tied the game. Edgardo Fermin, who was making his St. Lucie debut, followed with a two-run double to make it 3-1.

Carlos Cortes and Jeremy Vasquez hit back-to-back run-scoring singles later in the frame to put the Mets up 5-1.

Fermin capped the scoring with a RBI single in the sixth. Fermin went 2 for 4 with three RBI and a run scored.

Meyer was 2 for 3 with a RBI and a walk.

Vasquez reached base three times with two hits and a walk.

Manny Rodriguez went 2 for 4. Matt Winaker reached base three times on a walk and two hit-by-pitches.

Lakeland starting pitcher Beau Burrows only allowed one hit in four scoreless innings. Burrows, who was returning from a shoulder injury, was capped at 59 pitches.

The Mets (1-0, 33-34) and Flying Tigers (0-1, 29-37) play the second game of their series at First Data Field on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

