Monday's Game in Fort Myers Postponed

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Monday's second half opener between the Charlotte Stone Crabs and Fort Myers Miracle has been postponed due to rain at Hammond Stadium.

The teams will make up the game as part of a doubleheader at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Stone Crabs will return home Tuesday to host Fort Myers at 6:30 p.m. at Charlotte Sports Park. Coverage of the game will begin at 6:15 p.m. on the Stone Crabs Baseball Network.

