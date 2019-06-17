Stone Crabs Game Notes - Mon, June 17 at Fort Myers

June 17, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Charlotte Stone Crabs News Release





After wrapping up the first half with a win to finish 35-31, the Stone Crabs embark on a brand new 73-game season at 7 p.m. tonight in Fort Myers. RHP Tommy Romero makes the start for Charlotte, against RHP Jhoan Duran of the Miracle.

Coverage of the game begins at 6:45 p.m. on the Stone Crabs Baseball Network.

SECOND HALF BEGINS MONDAY

After a strong first half in which they finished 35-31, the Charlotte Stone Crabs embark on a brand new 73-game season Monday night. They'll start the half with a three-game serires against the first half champion Fort Myers Miracle. With their postseason ticket already punched, Fort Myers' second half record will not apply to the playoff race.

ALL-STARS WEEKEND

The Stone Crabs earned four All-Star selections in 2019, three of which played in the game in Jupiter on Saturday:

Jim Haley: 0-1, K (starting 3B)

Taylor Walls: 1-2, K (starting 2B)

Mikey York: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 K (15 pitches)

FIRST HALF SUCCESS

With Thursday's win, the Stone Crabs earned 35 wins in the first half for just the second time since 2010. Below are Charlotte's best first halves in team history:

2015 45-25 .643

2010 43-26 .623

2009 37-31 .544

2019 35-31 .530

2018 34-33 .507

ANEMIC APRIL, MARVELOUS MAY

After going 11-14 in April, the Stone Crabs enjoyed a tremendous offensive turnaround ever since:

W-L R/G XBH/G AVG OPS

April 11-14 3.1 2.0 .232 .623

May 17-12 5.1 2.7 .257 .727

June 7-5 5.0 2.6 .280 .729

June Leaders:

Jim Haley: .342 AVG, 5 2B, 9 RBI in 11 G

R. Hernandez: 6 XBH, 1.053 OPS in 10 G

ALL HAIL HALEY!

Stone Crabs utility man Jim Haley has been one of the best hitters in the Florida State League since May 11. In his last 29 games, the Penn State product is batting .352 with 14 extra-base hits (6 HR) and 32 RBI.

In that span, he has eight more RBI than anyone else in the league, while leading the circut in slugging (.593) and OPS (1.027). He is second in batting average, hits (38) and total bases (64) and third in extra-base hits (14). He has played four different positions and occupied all nine spots in the batting order this year.

HERNANDEZ HEATING UP

Rays catching prospect Ronaldo Hernandez reached base five times in Wednesday's doubleheader in Bradenton. The Colombia native has been hitting much better since May 7:

Games AVG XBH RBI OPS

First 16 .188 2 9 .459

Last 30 .342 15 20 .923

RUNNING WILD

The Stone Crabs stole four more bases in the first half finale against Bradenton. They've held a major advantage in the running game all season long:

SB ATT SB%

Stone Crabs 86 119

72.2%

Opponent 37 51 72.5%

CLAW POINTS

Wednesday's starter Joe Ryan leads the Tampa Bay organization in strikeouts (89)...The Stone Crabs won 40 games in the second half for the first time ever in 2018...The 2019 team must go 40-33 to finish with the 2nd best record in franchise history.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from June 17, 2019

Stone Crabs Game Notes - Mon, June 17 at Fort Myers - Charlotte Stone Crabs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.