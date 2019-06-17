Dunedin Opens the Second Half with Division Rival Tampa

FIRST HALF FINALE: After sweeping the doubleheader last Tuesday, Dunedin defeated the Florida Fire Frogs by the 4-0 final in what turned out to be the final game of the first half. The D-Jays scored one in the third and three in the fourth on the RBIs from Jesus Navarro and Kevin Vicuna. RHP Turner Larkins picked up the win on the hill, tossing five innings, and striking six in a scoreless performance.

TONIGHT'S GAME: After a 41 win first half, Dunedin opens the second half against division rival Tampa at Jack Russell Memorial Stadium for game one of three game series and the first of a seven game homestand. Dunedin comes into tonight's game having won three straight, six of seven, 12 of 17 and 17 of 21 dating back to May 22nd.

THE CHAMP ACT: With their victory in game one of a doubleheader with the Fire Frogs last Tuesday, Dunedin clinched the first half FSL North Division title and punched their ticket to the Florida State League playoffs in September. The clincher marks the sixth first half title and 15th half title overall in franchise history. The first half title also marks the first time the D-Jays have clinched in the first half since 2014.

ROSTER MOVES: The following roster moves were made prior to today's game:

Monday June 17, 2019

RHP Justin Dillon Transferred from Extended Spring to Dunedin

C Javier Hernandez Transferred from Lansing to Dunedin

RHP Dany Jimenez (June 14) Transferred from Dunedin to New Hampshire

INF Logan Warmoth (June 14) Transferred from Dunedin to New Hampshire

