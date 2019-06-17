Miracle and Charlotte Rained Out

FORT MYERS, Fla. - A constant rain in Southwest Florida led to the postponement of the second half opener between the Fort Myers Miracle and the Charlotte Stone Crabs on Monday night at Hammond Stadium.

The South Division rivals will now play a doubleheader on Wednesday in Fort Myers. Game one starts at 4:30 p.m.

The first series of the second half shifts to Port Charlotte on Tuesday night for a 6:30 p.m. first pitch before returning to Fort Myers on Wednesday for the doubleheader.

