Miracle and Charlotte Rained Out
June 17, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Fort Myers Miracle News Release
FORT MYERS, Fla. - A constant rain in Southwest Florida led to the postponement of the second half opener between the Fort Myers Miracle and the Charlotte Stone Crabs on Monday night at Hammond Stadium.
The South Division rivals will now play a doubleheader on Wednesday in Fort Myers. Game one starts at 4:30 p.m.
The first series of the second half shifts to Port Charlotte on Tuesday night for a 6:30 p.m. first pitch before returning to Fort Myers on Wednesday for the doubleheader.
• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...
Florida State League Stories from June 17, 2019
- Monday's Game in Fort Myers Postponed - Charlotte Stone Crabs
- Dunedin Opens the Second Half with Division Rival Tampa - Dunedin Blue Jays
- Miracle and Charlotte Rained Out - Fort Myers Miracle
- Monday's Game in Fort Myers Postponed - Charlotte Stone Crabs
- Stone Crabs Game Notes - Mon, June 17 at Fort Myers - Charlotte Stone Crabs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fort Myers Miracle Stories
- Miracle and Charlotte Rained Out
- Miracle and Tarpons Cancelled
- Miracle Fall To Tampa, 6-2
- Miracle Clinch South Division Title
- Magic Number to Clinch South Division Is 1