Wilson Marks First Call-Up

HUNTSVILLE, AL - Head Coach Stuart Stefan has announced that goaltender Brian Wilson has earned a call-up to the Newfoundland Growlers (ECHL).

Wilson, 27, has participated in 10 games for the Havoc this season, boasting a 5-4 record. His noteworthy performance includes a 1.98 goals-against average and a 0.929 save percentage, ranking fourth in the SPHL.

"Brian's played really well to start the season and deserves the call-up," stated Head Coach Stuart Stefan. "He has built up a lot of trust within our group, and hopefully, he can do the same in Newfoundland."

This marks the first call-up for the Havoc this year.

