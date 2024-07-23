Zach Tyson Joins Havoc

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc are excited to announce the signing of forward Zach Tyson for the upcoming season.

Tyson, 26, is a 5'9" forward from Dublin, Ohio. He played his collegiate career at Hobart College (NCAA DIII), where he appeared in 113 games, scoring 38 goals and providing 54 assists. During his time at Hobart, Tyson took a leadership role serving as an alternate captain his junior year, and as captain his senior year. The Statesmen would go on to win the 2023 National Championship with Tyson as captain.

Entering his second season of professional hockey, Tyson began his pro career with Mont Blanc in France's Division I league, where he played 18 games and recorded 17 points.

"We are excited to bring Zach in." said Head Coach Stuart Stefan, "He comes highly recommended with some leadership attributes and a championship pedigree."

