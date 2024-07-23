Macon Mayhem Extend Lease with Macon Centreplex

July 23, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Tuesday in conjunction with the City of Macon and the Macon Centreplex, the signing of a five-year lease extension that will keep the team in Macon through the 2028-29 season.

"We're ecstatic to call the city of Macon and the Macon Centreplex home for the next five seasons," said team Owner/CEO Chuck Norris. "This new extension grants us team stability and allows us to shift all our focus to continuing the growth of the business. David Aiello and the rest of the Centreplex/OVG team have been great to work with thus far, and we're proud to continue to call them partners for the foreseeable future."

The Centreplex has been home to the Mayhem since the 2015-16 season. It has also been home to Macon's previous minor-league hockey tenants including the Trax and Whoopee. The Centreplex has hosted some of the best performers in history including Elvis Presley, Billy Joel, and Reba McEntire, and remains a top-tier entertainment venue in Georgia.

"We are thrilled the Macon Mayhem will continue to call the Macon Coliseum home," said David Aiello, general manager of Oak View Group, which manages the Macon Centreplex. "Extending the team's lease is a testament to the vision for Macon's future and our shared goal to bring edge of your seat excitement to the community."

The Mayhem captured the team's only President's Cup title on home ice at the Coliseum in 2017 and will open their 10th season of play this October.

The only way to guarantee your ticket for Opening Night on October 19 is through securing your season-ticket package today. Lock in your seats for the 2024-25 season by skating to maconmayhem.com.

